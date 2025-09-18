Psychologist weighs in on stand your ground law

Psychologist Sule Joseph says he has concerns over the effects of the proposed stand your ground law on the psychological state of the public.

He made the comment while speaking at the PNM’s Stand Your Ground public consultation at City Hall, Port of Spain, on September 18.

Joseph, a social behavioural specialist, said in his conversations with the public he has noticed a difference between what people believe the law allows them to do and what the law actually says.

“There's a massive divide and gap between what is being said to us or what has been sold as a package versus what the legislation actually says that we can do.”

He said rhetoric on the political platform, such as “empty the matic” and “knock it on them,” leads people to believe they have the right to use any amount of force they believe necessary to defend themselves.

He said, additionally, people have begun interpreting the law to suit their beliefs.

“I heard people already talking about their property extends to their vehicle."

Noting road rage is prevalent in TT, he warned that this belief could lead to troubling consequences.

“Could we imagine what it would be like to have a firearm in that situation?

“Instead of jumping out of your car and slapping the person, what do we do then? Do we shoot the person?”

He said people have already solidified in their minds how they will react to a situation once they have a gun and warned of the possibility of people being irresponsible in their interpretation of the law.

“I have concerns that people are going to develop Superman syndrome, which is (believing), ‘Anybody talk to me rough, I will touch a button. I am legitimately going to open up my matic.’"

He added although most citizens are generally loving, “we also are quick to emotions, quick to anger, quick to react in the moment and then we calm down after.

“We can't calm down after you hit somebody, six shots, or you empty the matic on the person. After you calm down, the person is already deceased.”

Meanwhile, attorney Sanjeev Boodhu questioned what the law was trying to cure, as laws are usually passed to address or prevent a problem.

He noted, though, there has not been any situation in recent history that justified the need for the law.

“How many times have we seen homeowners using a licenced firearm to shoot an intruder and being arrested and charged for some crime and not being able to successfully defend it in court? That's the question."

Boodhu, who is also a PNM deputy political leader, admitted the law does serve a purpose in codifying common law and introducing a new offence of home invasions.

But he warned it was no silver bullet and has defects which must be addressed, a point echoed by his legal colleagues Larry Lalla and Farai Hove Masaisai.

Both noted homeowners will still face consequences for shooting someone on their property contrary to the comments being made on political platforms.

Hove Masaisai added he believed there should be a sunset clause in the law to allow for a more data-driven analysis of its effectiveness.

“I would have liked to see a sunset clause to have some statistics to go with this act to see whether it’s making sense or not.”

“From a constitutional perspective it’s a major piece of legislation. It is not about shooting and asking questions after.”