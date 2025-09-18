Prime Minister congratulates Keshorn, Jereem

Keshorn Walcott celebrates after winning gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 18. AP Photo -

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Keshorn Walcott has again made the country proud, following his gold medal winning javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18.

As the kudos began to roll in from across the nation, Persad-Bissessar said in a post on Facebook,

“On behalf of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, I extend our deepest and heartfelt congratulations to Keshorn Walcott on his outstanding gold medal achievement.

“You have once again made our nation proud, standing as a true representation of the resilience, strength, and dedication of our people. Well done, Keshorn!”

She also extended congratulations to Jereem Richards, who produced a brilliant run from lane two to snatch silver in the men's 400m final in a stunning time of 43.72 seconds.

“On behalf of the government and people of TT, I extend sincere congratulations to Jereem Richards on his outstanding performance at the World Athletics Championships, winning silver and setting a new national record. Your hard work, perseverance, and dedication continue to inspire the nation, and we remain forever proud of your achievements.”

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, in a post on Facebook, congratulated both men.