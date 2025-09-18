Point Fortin celebrates Jereem's World 400m silver

Jereem Richards reacts during the men's 400 metres semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He placed second in the final on September 18. AP Photo -

Point Fortin is celebrating the latest achievement of one of its own, Jereem "The Dream" Richards.

On September 18, Point Fortin MP Ernesto Kesar took to social media on September 18 to offer "heartfelt congratulations" on behalf of the people of the borough to the son of the soil on his incredible 400m silver medal run at the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

"...you have not only made your hometown proud, but you have also lifted the spirit of our nation. Your hard work, dedication, and determination are an inspiration to all," Kesar said.

"The people of Point Fortin celebrate you and stand firmly behind you as you continue to shine on the world stage."

Point Fortin mayor Clyde James and council members also congratulated Richards on his second-place finish at the championships.

"You have set a national record by finishing the 400 meters race with a time of 43.72," read a Facebook post on the Mayor's Office on September 18.

"Keep flying the flag of TT high and keep making the people of Point Fortin proud!"

Former Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr also congratulated the athlete.

He said, "Never doubted for a moment. You were destined for the podium. Keep striving for excellence."

At the championship held hours earlier, Richards claimed silver in the men's 400m final with a national record run of 43.72 seconds.

Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi won gold with 43.53 seconds, while his countryman Bayapo Ndori took bronze with 44.20 seconds.

Richards previously won bronze in the 200m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

Meanwhile, TT athletes continue to shine at the championship in Tokyo.

Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott struck gold, winning the javelin with a staggering 88 metres.