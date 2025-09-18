PM vows for better life in Trinidad and Tobago

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, with UN officials at the launch of a UNDP Human Development Report at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on September 18. Photo by SEAN DOUGLAS -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar vowed to empower communities in both Trinidad and Tobago, in light of reports of various pressures now affecting the people of the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region.

On September 18 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, she addressed the Caribbean launch of the UNDP's Regional Human Development Report 2025.

The report is titled Under Pressure – Recalibrating the Future of Development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The report is a direct warning to Latin America and the Caribbean," she cautioned.

The PM said the report also brings hope.

Persad-Bissessar said TT has had a high rating for human development but it has slipped.

She said in LAC some progress has been made, but the region remains fragile.

Persad-Bissessar said the region faces uncertainty by way of a poly-crisis, such that things can no longer be business as usual.

She said the report warned of threats of technological disruptors, social issues and the climate crisis.

The PM advocated AI access and digital access, as she called for inclusive and sustainable development.

She said the report was not just analytical but practical.

Persad-Bissessar urged that evidence become action, and vision becomes results.

The PM said leadership requires courage, discipline and imagination.

She hailed the report as a compass and a reminder that development is not just about GDP but about the quality of one's classrooms, healthcare and justice system, plus the dignity of the people.

Also speaking at the event was Planning Minister Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh, UNDP local head Ugo Blanco and UN assistant secretary-general Michelle Muschett.