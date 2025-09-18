PM, husband celebrate 54th wedding anniversary

FLASHBACK: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar after casting their votes at the Hermitage Presbyterian School in La Romaine in 2015. - FILE PHOTO

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar are celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary today.

In a post on September 18, Persad-Bissessar said, “Today, Gregory and I celebrate 54 wonderful years of marriage – a journey of love, friendship, and enduring partnership.”

She thanked him for his support throughout her political career.

“Through every season of life, his strength, kindness, and steadfast support have been my greatest blessing.”

She added, “With gratitude and joy, I look forward to the years still to come together,” before wishing her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar Happy Anniversary.