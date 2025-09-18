Parang a way of life for Andrew "Test" La Fortune

One of the nation's most respected musicians, Andrew "Test" La Fortune, has spent his life carrying the authentic flavour and joyful spirit of parang music wherever he goes.

For this 64-year-old, parang has been a way of life since birth.

Chuckling as he talks about parang, he said it's much more than just music, it is medicine for the soul.

As Trinidad and Tobago observes Parang History Month in September, La Fortune vows to continue dedicating his life to preserving the rich, joyful spirit of this beloved tradition.

"No matter what mood I am in, the moment I pick up an instrument and the parang music starts, it puts me in a whole different vibe," he said.

"If you are sick and hear the parang, it could make you feel better just like that. That is the kind of spirit, the kind of vibe parang has. If you are down, the moment you hear the parang, it lifts you up. Music puts you in a good groove."

In his hometown of Moruga, La Fortune is widely celebrated as “the best,” especially for his skill on the mandolin, guitar and cuatro.

A member of the legendary Lara Brothers band, La Fortune also plays other traditional instruments like the maracas, tok-tok, and box bass.

Now living in St Augustine and a proud father of seven, La Fortune notes that his love for music runs deep in his bloodline.

His paternal great-grandfather, Hubert La Fortune, once held him as a baby and prophetically declared: "This is a test. This guy will play music when he gets big."

That prediction proved true.

La Fortune grew up surrounded by music in Moruga, where lessons were not learned in classrooms but on verandahs and in backyards.

His father, Clarence "Punsin" La Fortune, was a guitarist in a parang band.

His mother’s family – the Guevarros and Sotios – were also steeped in musical tradition at Penal Rock Road, Moruga.

"Growing up in the country, all of them would be playing an instrument – a cuatro, a guitar, maracas, something. The music was always there. I kept learning and learning," he recalled.

La Fortune began with the cuatro as a boy, then moved on to the guitar, eventually mastering an impressive range of instruments.

In his youth, he honed his skills under the guidance of Moruga’s best musicians, including Ben “Mr Ben” Padilla of the popular band Fireflight, and performed alongside legendary paranderos like Leary Collymore.

He also fondly recalled playing with his maternal uncles – siblings Feddywhite, Sappay and Jangoo.

At 17, he attended Youth Camp in Chaguaramas for two years, further refining his technical knowledge of music.

His journey later took him to Diego Martin, where a chance meeting with Paul "Pablo" Hospedales introduced him to the Lara Brothers – now known as the legendary Lara Brothers.

"I stayed with the band for years. I played with (founding members) Willie, Victor, and Tito Lara," La Fortune said, reflecting on the invaluable lessons he learned from the icons of parang.

Now, decades later, La Fortune still carries the same gratitude and reverence for the music he grew up with.

"I thank God that I learned from the elders in Moruga. I am forever thankful for that," he said.

He shared that the new lead singer Kendell Boneo also has roots in Moruga.

La Fortune always takes the opportunity to perform at events in his hometown, sharing in the joy of music like playing at the birthday party at Basse Terre Village in May for “Aunty May” , who turned 99.

La Fortune also noted that September 26 will mark one year since the passing of his uncle, Vigil “Janjoo” Sotio, an ace maracas player.

Sotio, too, had a special love particularly for the maracas, and died with them in his hands, on his way home after playing at a wake near his house in Santa Maria Village.

La Fortune emphasised that parang is not just a seasonal celebration, it is a way of life.