Opportunity, yes, but risky

THE EDITOR: Recent satellite data analysed by energy geoscientist C Blaizot, utilising imagery from the European Space Agency, has identified multiple oil-seep anomalies east of Trinidad within the Barbados accretionary prism.

These natural leaks of hydrocarbons occur when reservoirs release hydrocarbons that migrate upward and reach the ocean surface, where they can be detected by radar satellites as streaks due to their dampening effect on surface waves.

For Trinidad, this discovery presents both an exciting opportunity and a significant risk. The presence of these seeps suggests underlying hydrocarbon activity, potentially indicating the existence of reservoirs worth exploring.

However, the geology here is notably more complex than in nearby Guyana, and not every seep leads to a commercially viable reservoir. Ultra deep-water drilling – though promising – is highly technically demanding and prohibitively expensive, requiring advanced technology and substantial investment.

Environmental risks are equally pressing; a major spill or blowout could pose catastrophic threats not only to Trinidad’s marine and coastal environment, but also to neighbouring Barbados and the Windward Islands.

To responsibly pursue these opportunities, thorough geophysical surveys, environmental impact assessments, and strict regulation are essential.

While this seismic imagery highlights promising prospects, careful planning and risk management must govern any exploration or development activity, ensuring sustainable growth while protecting our fragile ecosystems.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail