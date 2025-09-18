No Hayley, no problem: Barbados Royals clinch third straight Women's CPL title

Chamari Athapaththu, left, and Georgia Redmayne of Barbados Royals celebrate the wicket of Jannillea Glasgow of Trinbago Knight Riders during a Women's 2025 Massy Caribbean Premier League match at Providence Stadium in Guyana, on September 10. (Photo by Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images) -

Barbados Royals women got their hands on the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) title for a third successive season on September 17 when they defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets in the 2025 final at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

In the 2023 finale, the Royals defeated the Warriors by eight runs before following that up with a four-wicket win over 2022 champs Trinbago Knight Riders in last year's finale at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. For the 2025 spectacle, even without the services of Windies women's skipper Hayley Matthews, who was ruled out of the tournament to undergo shoulder surgery, Barbados didn't miss a beat and they got the better of the Guyanese franchise to win the regional tournament yet again after a perfect run to the final.

Sent to bat first, the Warriors posted a fighting score of 136 for three, with opener Amy Hunter (29 off 36 balls), Dane van Niekerk (27 not out off 26) and captain Shemaine Campbelle (28 not out off 20) all posting decent scores. With her team on 80 for three in the 13th over, Campbelle stitched together an unbeaten 56-run stand for the fourth wicket with van Niekerk to give their team a prayer in the contest.

Medium-pacer Shamilia Connell was excellent and had figures of one for 20 from four overs, with leg-spinner Afy Fletcher and Player of the Match Aaliyah Alleyne taking a wicket apiece.

In their turn at the crease, the Royals lost the hard-hitting Qiana Joseph (four) in only the third over. And despite losing wickets at key moments, the Royals held their nerves to win with just two balls to spare as Alleyne (17 not out off nine) and Indian international Shreyanka Patil (ten not out) sealed the deal with their unbeaten 27-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

In the 18th over, off-spinner Ashmini Munisar (three for 21) landed a serious double-blow to the Royals when she got the wickets of a set Courtney Webb (31 off 27) and Fletcher (golden duck) off consecutive balls. With their score on 110 for seven at that stage, the Royals still needed 27 off the last 16 balls to seize victory. Patil quickly answered the call as she hit Munisar for boundaries off the first two balls she faced, with Alleyne swinging the game further into the Royals' favour with a six and a four off Kiwi seamer Molly Penfold (one for 40) in the penultimate over.

With only four runs needed at the start of the final over, Alleyne had the honours of scoring the winning run off Laura Harris as the Royals crowned their 2025 season in style.

Sri Lankan allrounder Chamari Athapaththu scored 25 in the final and won the Player of the Tournament award after scoring 194 runs and taking seven wickets in the tourney.

Summarised Scores:

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: 136/3 from 20 overs (Amy Hunter 29, Shemaine Campbelle 28 not out, Dane van Niekerk 27 not out; Shamilia Connell 1/20) vs BARBADOS ROYALS: 137/7 from 19.4 overs (Kycia Knight 31, Courtney Webb 31, Chamari Athapaththu 25; Ashmini Munisar 3/21, Nyia Latchman 2/31). Royals won by three wickets.