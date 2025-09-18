New board appointed for Queen's Hall

Janice Learmond-Criqui, chairman, fourth from left, along with Nydika Sylvester, deputy chairman, third from left and other board members, from left to right, Nigel Gokool, Avis Bruce, Keenan Monro, Alicia Alexander, Isha Khan and Nigel C. Watson, with their Instruments of Appointment for the Board of Directors of Queen’s Hall. -

The Ministry of Culture and Community Development (MCCD) announced the appointment of the new Board of Directors for Queen’s Hall. The official presentation of Instruments of Appointment took place at a brief ceremony held at the Ministry’s Head Office on September 17.

A media release said, the ceremony was presided over by Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development, who was joined by Dr Narindra Roopnarine, parliamentary secretary and other senior officials from the ministry.

The newly appointed board comprises: Janice Learmond-Criqui – chairman, Nydika Sylvester – deputy chairman, Nigel Gokool – member, Avis Bruce – member, Keenan Monro – member, Isha Khan – member, Alicia Alexander – member and Nigel C Watson – member.

In her brief remarks, Benjamin acknowledged the legacy of Queen’s Hall and the responsibilities entrusted to its new leadership: “Queen’s Hall has been a beacon of cultural excellence for more than six decades. This new board takes office at an important juncture, with a mandate to ensure the Hall continues to evolve as an inclusive, inspiring space. Their work will shape the experiences of artistes, audiences and communities for generations to come.”

Since opening its doors in 1959, Queen’s Hall has stood as a cornerstone of cultural life in TT. Renowned as one of the nation’s premier performance venues, it has hosted a diverse range of events spanning theatre, music, dance, conferences, graduations and national celebrations, the release said.