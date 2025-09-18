Nakhid: Grandparent bill could earn US$1b for Trinidad and Tobago

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Sport David Nakhid as he piloted the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Upper House on Wednesday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

DAVID NAKHID, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Sport, said a bill to expand TT citizenship to not just the overseas children but grandchildren of a TT national could benefit the TT economy by US$500 to US$1 billion. In the Senate on September 17 he piloted the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025.

When the bill was first piloted in the House of Representatives, ostensibly to allow 40 foreign-based athletes/sportsmen the chance to represent TT based on their ancestry, the opposition voted against it, such that it was passed with 27 votes for and ten against.

Nakhid spoke in support of moves to expand the pool of sporting/athletic talent available to represent TT on the world stage.

"We have to be honest with ourselves. We are a nation that is becoming less and less competitive. You have to start thinking dynamically."

He said as a small nation, TT must remain nimble in its outlook, as he likened the country to a nippy midfield footballer.

As a former footballer overseas, he recalled seeing team mates having to play when injured, suffering racial abuse, and being demonised."I have seen it all," he heaved.

Nakhid said there was no mischief in the bill, although noting the opposition claiming it puts local athletes at a disadvantage. "Competition is necessary, absolutely essential."

He said the bill would let TT reach its true potential across the TT diaspora. He said past governments had mused on this, but it had been hard to bring to reality.

"The bill helps contribute to diversify the economy.

"As fish playing among sharks,we have to take every opportunity."

Nakhid lamented political gamesmanship over the bill plus any fear-mongering over a deluge of people coming in to TT.

He said there was an innate safeguard against such fears, namely whether someone applying under this scheme was in fact actually talented enough to displace a local player.

At the same time, he justified the bill, saying nothing stifles innovation like comfort. "When we don't face competition we relax,we stagnate."

He read out the names of several individuals living overseas who excel in football ad in gymnastics who could play for TT under this bill.

"This amendment elevates our sporting profile globally." Nakhid said virtually no one achieved global recognition without having first trained abroad, as he named footballers Dwight Yorke, Russell Latapy and himself. Saying overseas remittances to TT in 2023 were estimated at US$200 million to US$329million, he said the bill has economic potential, by granting citizenship to foreign-based grandchildren of TT nationals. He estimated the possible benefit to the TT economy from the TT diaspora as US$500 mullion to US$1 billion.

"It is not only about sport. It is a vehicle for prosperity."