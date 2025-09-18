Minority Leader: Where is Tashia Burris?

Kelvon Morris Minority Leader, THA -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is questioning the whereabouts of Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and the decision to temporarily assign Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett to the that portfolio.

In a release on September 18, the Office of the Chief Secretary said Hackett has been temporarily assigned responsibility for the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation in keeping with section 34 (1) of Act 40 of 1996.

It said Hackett continues to serve as Secretary of Education while assuming this additional portfolio.

The release did not give a reason for Burris’ absence, nor did it give a time frame for Hackett’s temporary assignment.

Speaking during a news briefing on September 18 at his Scarborough office, Morris described the press release as "the height of disrespect."

Morris added, "Make no mistake – the law is clear. The chief secretary has the unfettered responsibility to assign members of his executive as he so sees fit – that is not the issue today.

"The issue is the courtesy for us as Tobagonians, to be transparent with us."

Questioning the whereabouts of Burris, Morris said, "What is wrong with the secretary of tourism as to now require a temporary assignment of the secretary of education Miss Zorisha Hackett?

"Is the secretary indisposed, is she unwell, has she abandoned the position – we’re asking questions. None of us has the answer and therefore the chief secretary is obligated to give us the information because in this current situation it appears that they believe everyone – we as Tobagonians that we’re fools and we’re worthy of being informed."

The press release he said leaves all clueless as it doesn’t state how long Hackett will be temporarily assignment.

He described Burris as an absent secretary even at the monthly plenary sittings.

"As a matter of fact, the last time we would have seen her featuring, doing her public duty which is to respond to questions would have been sometime in March and thereafter we have not seen that secretary for her to answer important questions."

He said there are questions on the order paper for Burris to respond to which remain unanswered.

"The secretary has been ducking, hiding and running from answering these questions and here it is again the secretary on the eve of a sitting next week where she is duty-bound to answer, she has gone amiss, and nobody could say where is the secretary.”

He added: "I am putting you on notice Mr Chief Secretary, we will not be accepting your temporary secretary coming to us and saying she cannot answer those important questions."

Newsday attempted to reach Burris; however all calls and messages went unanswered.