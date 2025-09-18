Keshorn, Jereem make us proud

Keshorn Walcott AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: TT is truly blessed once again with the spirit of glory. Keshorn Walcott perseverance over the last 13 years has reaped the reward of gold in the javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. His throw of 87.83m could not be beaten by his competitors.

We give God thanks that our prayers have been answered. Let us celebrate.

Additionally, we laud the achievement and positive drive by Jereem Richards on racing to silver in the 400m final at the championships.

Despite the negative atmosphere in our Caribbean, these two sportsmen have calmed our minds and made us proud. Well done, guys.

GREGORY NEPTUNE

Tacarigua