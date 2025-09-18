Keshorn credits new coach for World title success

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO javelin star Keshorn Walcott has credited a coaching change for him finally capturing not only an elusive World Championship medal but securing it in its most precious form - gold.

Walcott launched the spear a massive season-best 88.16m to top the field in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18.

His success comes 13 years after the Toco native landed a historic Olympic gold medal in London. Back then, Walcott was coached by Cuban Ismael Mastrapa Lopez, who guided the TT athlete to a litany of medals, including Olympic bronze four years later.

Despite the tremendous success together, Walcott decided a change was needed and brought in Dr Klaus Bartonietz, a German biomechanics expert, who was responsible for the shocking rise of Indian Neeraj Chopra who won 2020 Olympic gold and 2023 World Championships gold.

The effect has been instant.

Walcott had an impressive European circuit in 2025 with a number of medals and stunned the world with first place in Tokyo.

"It feels great," Walcott said after clinching first place.

"It's been a long 13 years. 2016 has been my last time on the (major international) podium. The World Championships medal has always been out of my reach but thankfully tonight I've gotten it."

He said he could not have done it without Bartonietz

"I wanna thank my coach for actually trusting me this year and giving me the chance to be able to be coached by him. We made some good changes, and you see it paid off tonight. That was one of my biggest blessings for 2025."