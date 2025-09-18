Indarsingh promises to be impartial as Industrial Court judge

Newly appointed Industrial Court judge Rudranath Indarsingh, Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, Industrial Court president Heather Seale and Minister of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprises Leroy Baptiste, at the opening of the Industrial Court law term, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on September 17. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FORMER UNC Couva South MP and trade unionist Rudranath Indarsingh has promised to be impartial in his new role as an Industrial Court judge.

Indarsingh made this promise after a special sitting of the court at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando to mark the start of its 2025-2026 term

He served as Couva South MP from May 28, 2010- March 18, 2025.

As a member of the former UNC led-People's Partnership coalition government (May 24,2010- September 7, 2015), Indarsingh served as minister of state in the works and transport, finance, labour and local government ministries.

Before his 15 year stint as an elected MP, Indarsingh's first taste of politics came as an opposition senator from October 29, 2002-October 30, 2002.

Indarsingh did not stand for re-election as Couva South MP in the April 28 general election. That constituency's MP is current Public Utilities Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath.

Indarsingh was not selected to be a government senator, minister or parliamentary secretary after the election.

He was appointed as an Industrial Court judge on September 2.

Speaking with reporters after the sitting, Indarsingh saw his appointment as a continuation of his service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

He was asked whether he could be impartial in the conduct of his duties as a judge, given his connections to the UNC and to the labour movement.

Indarsingh said, "I bounded by the Constitution and the Industrial Relations Act."

He did not rule out recusing himself if the court was addressing matters where he could be perceived to have a conflict of interest.

"Of course, there are avenues to discuss the issues of recusal."

Asked how he would conduct his new responsibilities, Indarsingh said, "Well, the president has spoken this morning and I will leave it at that."

Indarsingh dismissed suggestions his appointment was a reward for his loyalty to the UNC.

"Well as I said, I go to the IRA. The (Industrial Court) president (Heather Seale) spoke to how appointments are made...in terms of...to the respective divisions of the court.

He added, "It is clearly spelled out within the Constitution and the IRA."

Indarsingh said the IRA provides for categories of people to be appointed to the court and "certainly my 19 years of experience in industrial relations points to that category."

He did not elaborate on the comments Seale made in her address at the sitting.

"There is a separation between the court and the legislature and of course the government in power."

Indarsingh was certain the government members attending the sitting took note of Seale's comments about the court and its operations.

In her address, Seale acknowledged Indarsingh, Dr Selwyn Samaroo and Ramanand Dubay as new judges to the court.

Indarsingh and Samaroo will serve in the court's essential services division.

Dubay has been appointed to the court's general services division.

"From time to time...appointments to the court...including this year...have attracted much public attention and discussion.

Seale was confident Indarsingh, Samaroo and Dubay would each contribute significantly to improving the court's performance.

Seale said the IRA replaced the Industrial Stabilisation Act (ISA) of 1962.

She recalled the ISA placed an emphasis on the appointment of accountants and economists to the court because in its early years, it dealt with matters that concerned the price of goods.

"Appointments to the court are now made in accordance with Section 4 of the IRA."

The IRA, she continued, created the essential services and general services division of the court.

"Each division has a chairman and a minimum of two other members as may be appointed by the President of TT."

Seale said, "In every instrument of appointment, the President shall indicate to which division, the appointment is being made."

Under the IRA, she continued, the Industrial Court president "shall be a judge of the supreme court of judicature, designated with his consent by the President of TT, after consultation with the Chief Justice or the person who has the qualifications, age accepted, to be appointed a judge of the supreme court of judicature and is appointed by the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice."

The court's vice president must be an attorney with no less than ten years experience. The President appoints the vice president.

The court's other judges, including the essential services division, are appointed by the President from among people experienced in industrial relations or qualified as economists. accountants or attorneys with not less than five years experience."

Seale said the court's essential services division deals with areas such as electricity, water and sewerage, telecommunications and civil aviation.