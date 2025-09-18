Hosein to captain Windies for T20 tour of Nepal

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein celebrates a wicket. Photo courtesy Randy Brooks/CWI Media. -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been named as the captain of the West Indies team for their three-match T20 series against Nepal at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE from September 27-30.

On September 17, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 15-member squad which includes as many as six players who are still uncapped for the regional team in the T20 format. These six uncapped players, who have had varying levels of success in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament are: Ackeem Auguste; Navin Bidaisee; Karima Gore; Amir Jangoo and the Barbados Royals pair of leg-spinner Zishan Motara and Ramon Simmonds.

Hosein, 32, has played 78 T20s for West Indies since making his debut in July 2021 and has also featured in 38 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Men in Maroon. Hosein has for taken 72 wickets for the West Indies, to go along with 57 ODI scalps. Hosein is currently ranked third in the international T20 format by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hosein aside, the Windies team will have experience in the form of former Windies skipper Jason Holder, allrounder Fabian Allen, fast bowler Obed McCoy and top-order batsmen Keacy Carty and Kyle Mayers. The 33-year-old Holder was in the form of his life during his maiden campaign with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2025 CPL season, scoring 267 runs in ten innings at an average of 38.14, to go along with 13 wickets at an economy of 7.80. Despite Holder's allround brilliance, the Patriots didn't make it into the CPL playoffs and finished fifth at the end of the preliminary round with eight points from their ten matches.

With regular T20 skipper Shai Hope and a number of the Windies first-team players not selected for the Nepal tour, the CWI release said it gives a new nucleus of players the opportunity to show their worth on the international stage.

"With the series falling outside the ICC's Future Tours Programme, selectors have seized the opportunity to include several emerging players who impressed in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League and the ongoing CPL. At the same time, a number of senior players have been given the chance to rest and manage their workloads," the release said.

The Windies team will also be without head coach Daren Sammy, as assistant coach Rayon Griffith will take on the head coach duties. Meanwhile, former West Indies coach Ottis Gibson will serve as the team's fast bowling consultant.

The first T20 will be played on September 27, with the second and third matches being played on September 29 and 30 respectively.

Fresh on the heels of the Nepal tour, the Windies will play a two-match Test series against India from October 2-14. A 15-member team for the Test series away to India was announced on September 16.

West Indies T20 team for T20 tour of Nepal:

Akeal Hosein (captain), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisee, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer.