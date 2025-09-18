Guinness Smooth launches in Trinidad and Tobago

Friends Eugenio, Alexa, Edna, Vaalerie and Valentina pose with their Guinness Smooth. - Photos by Mya Quamie

Known for its bold taste and rich texture, the classic taste of Guinness stout has been reimagined with the launch of Guinness Smooth.

Brewed right here in TT, the drink brings together notes of chocolate and caramel for a creamier finish with only five per cent alcohol.

Head of marketing at Carib Brewery, Antron Forte, said the launch of Guinness Smooth in TT has been long in the making and stands as a testament to the collaborative work between Carib and Guinness’ parent company Diageo.

"It's really great for us to be brewing it here in TT. At Carib Brewery, where we brew Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, this is our innovation into the stout category which has been evolving a lot," he told Business Day at the launch on September 11 at Brian Lara’s residence, Port of Spain.

Speaking to Business Day at the event, Xtra Foods CEO, Angelo Daniel Austin, said he is excited to stock the drink on the shelves of Xtra Foods branches nationwide.

"I want to congratulate Carib on this launch. It's really innovative for them to be doing this," he said.

"The drink is absolutely delicious and I think the market will respond really positively to it, especially the Gen Z crowd because this is their kind of drink."

Attended by notable figures like the Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke and football icon Russell Nigel Latapy, the launch’s party-like atmosphere featured food, drinks, live performances and giveaways.

Soca artist and the launch’s headliner, Andre "Viking Ding Dong" Houlder, said although he’s not a typical Guinness drinker, he was impressed by the taste of Guinness Smooth.

At the event, Houlder performed his new song Wanna Party and told Business Day his energetic performance was just a taste of what fans can expect ahead of Tobago Carnival and Carnival 2026.

"We’re preparing for Tobago Carnival like is we Carnival and it’s all about giving off a good energy to the people and making sure they enjoy themselves."