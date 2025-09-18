Glamour, giving and the GlamBot

Singer LeAndra Head. -

ROTARY Trinidad and Tobago will host the second edition of its signature fundraiser, Hats & Heels 2, on September 21, at the Regency Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain.

The event runs from 3-6 pm (doors open at 2 pm) and promises a stylish afternoon of fashion, entertainment and philanthropy, Rotary TT’s Maria Mohammed-Maharaj said in a news release on September 11.

She added, “The event coincides with the International Day of Peace, observed globally on September 21, underscoring Rotary’s commitment to peacebuilding through education and community empowerment.”

Proceeds from Hats & Heels 2 will benefit The Rotary Foundation and Peace Building: Empowering Youths Through Education.

Guests will enjoy runway presentations from leading designers including Daronte Guadeloupe, Knot Couture, Krissi's Collection, Matrix Designs and Zadd & Eastman.

The production’s creative director is The House of Jacqui founder Jacqueline Koon How, a pioneer in TT’s fashion industry.

The entertainment line-up features performances by soprano LeAndra Head whose captivating blend of classical and soulful styles has earned her acclaim across the Caribbean and internationally. Also performing are celebrated musician Phil Cartar and 15-time national cycling champion, gifted singer-songwriter and recording artist Michael Phillips, the release said.

Master of ceremonies Lara Quentrall-Thomas has been a dedicated Rotarian since 1999.

She is a major donor to the Rotary Foundation and past district governor for Rotary in the Southern Caribbean. She is a training facilitator for incoming club leaders across the region and has managed the annual Model UN youth development programme for more than eight years.

Well known for her business networking skills and commitment to philanthropy, Quentrall-Thomas is a leading HR and recruitment services practitioner in TT, with more than 30 years experience.

In 2025, Hats & Heels 2 will go Hollywood with its exclusive GlamBot experience, courtesy glamboTT. This high-speed robotic camera will capture patrons in cinematic slow motion, showcasing every twirl, wave, and pose in stunning detail.

“Strike your best red-carpet pose and watch as the GlamBot transforms it into a dazzling video worthy of the spotlight,” the release said.

Whether it’s the elegance of your hat, the sophistication of your heels, or the confidence in your stride, the GlamBot ensures you shine like a star.

Guests can capture their GlamBot moment between 1 pm-2.45 pm, before start of the event.

Tickets are $450 and include entry into exciting door prize draws.

For further info and tickets call 678-4447, 678-4878, 377-2597, 680-1068 or e-mail rotary.tnt@gmail.com