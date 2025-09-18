From fame to faith: Becoming Adonai Dieu

Adonai Dieu says he has always been searching for a purpose even with all his fame he felt empty spiritually. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

From his teenage years, Daniel Roberts, better known to the public as Daniel Loveless, was searching for purpose. Now, after a decade in entertainment, he has shed both his stage name and old identity, legally adopting the name Adonai Dieu, which in Hebrew and French translates to “My Lord, God.”

For Dieu, the decision was not about self-ordination or ego, but devotion.

“I’m a Christian, a follower of Jesus Christ,” he said during an interview at Newsday on September 15. Dressed in a crisp white shirt and black pants, he spoke calmly and deliberately, far from the high-energy, quick-witted personality that made him famous.

“The name is not about me being God: it’s a testament to my devotion to God.”

Although raised Roman Catholic, Dieu now fellowships with Faith Assembly International in Arouca, a Pentecostal ministry he calls his “home church base”. Still, he avoids aligning with any denomination, simply describing himself as “a Christian, a follower of Jesus Christ.”

From fame to emptiness

Dieu’s rise was rapid. What started as quirky interview videos on social media evolved into What You Know?, a show amassing regional and international sensation.

The show, he explained, was born out of a casual conversation in church when a fellow congregant suggested he take his wit to the streets. It quickly transformed into more than entertainment: it became his passport.

“I built a very successful career, but it still didn’t fill the void,” he admitted.

Over the years, What You Know? took him to more than 40 destinations worldwide, earned him a following of over a million, and put him in the company of people he once admired from afar: Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, DJ Khaled, Machel Montano, Wendy Fitzwilliam, and others. Financially, it was rewarding. Spiritually, he felt empty.

“It still wasn’t fulfilling. I achieved so much, and it still wasn’t enough. That’s what led me here.”

The pivotal shift came in New York last year while attending the Caribbean Music Awards. At a low point, Dieu considered abandoning the spotlight to pursue photography. Then, he said, God revealed Himself.

“I went to B&H to buy camera equipment. The cashier’s name tag read ‘Jesus’. In the bag was a receipt that said, ‘Jesus paid it all.’ That was my first encounter. I accepted Jesus into my heart that night. After that, I couldn’t go back.”

Later, while encouraging a friend to return to Christ, he realised he had never formally done the same for himself.

“I asked my friend, ‘Do you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour?’ He said yes. Then I told him, ‘You know what, I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Saviour too.’ That was the moment I surrendered.”

He says throughout life he has always found comfort in the scripture but kept that part hidden and away from the cameras.

Since then, Dieu said, his life has been dramatically different. Anticipating questions about his mental well-being, sparked by comments on his social media after he uploaded a video discussing his name change, among other things, where some questioned his sanity or remarked that he “looked different", he said.

“People say I look different now. But to me, it’s simple: I’m just dedicated to Jesus. I pray all the time. I worship all the time. I play gospel music when I drive, I sleep with the Bible on my chest, and I stay in the Word. That’s just my life now. Dedicated.”

Pressed about his mental health, he smiled. “I am fine: they even say Jesus was mad in the Bible.”

Still, he admitted his past life of fame and fortune fed his ego.

“Popularity and money at a young age take a toll. I was drinking, partying, and talking to many women. I wouldn’t say I was a bad person, but my ego often led me. I felt unstoppable. I wanted to fit in, but the void was still there.”

He described undergoing multiple “ego deaths” over the years but said true humility came only through Christ.

“Reading about Jesus taught me humility. He was always among the people, always praying for others. That’s what I admire most. I try to walk in His footsteps.”

Family and faith

Dieu said his mother was initially confused by his decision to change his name, especially since he told no one beforehand.

“I dealt with it personally first before I came out to people because I knew there would be mixed reactions. She was confused at first but eventually saw the change in me over time, and now she is very supportive.”

As for his father, who was never present in his life, Dieu suspects he may have found out through social media or the news.

When asked whether the void he long felt might be linked to his father’s absence and if Christ as a father figure now fills that gap, Dieu paused, leaned back, and reflected.

“I never thought of it like that. That could actually be it.”

Rebranding the future

Dieu has since rebranded What You Know? into The Dieu Show, a project he sees as aligned with his faith and has high hopes for.

“What You Know? was built on my strength. The Dieu Show is built on God’s strength. It’s the evolution. I want everything I do now to point back to Him.”

Plans for the show include studio-format productions, international guests, and deeper integration of scripture into the content. Dieu confirmed discussions are already underway with US producers, and his team now includes PR and marketing professionals.

“I want people to know God isn’t someone you acknowledge only when you win an award. God should be glorified all the time, because He gave us life and His Son. That’s the message I want to spread.”

Some critics have suggested leaving behind such a recognisable brand may hurt his career. Dieu is unfazed.

“I am leaning on the understanding of God and His guidance. He brought me to this point, and He has me.”

Anchored in scripture

Despite online criticism and speculation, Dieu insists he is at peace.

“I’m fine. I’m walking with God. It’s a peace that passes all understanding. People are used to the excited Daniel, but this is me walking in my truth. When you walk with God, people will talk. But I’m not moved by negativity, I have a Bible verse for everything.”

Asked which scripture grounds him most, Dieu didn’t hesitate to quote John 3:16:

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”