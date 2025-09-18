Fatima start SSFL title defence with away win, Signal Hill rout Trinity Moka

Nikosi Foncette of Presentation College San Fernando takes a shot at goal, while captain Jehrell Ignatius of Trinity College East tries to block it during their SSFL premiership division game. - Angelo Marcelle

Reigning Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division champions Fatima College started their 2025 title defence in fine style when they earned a 3-0 victory away to Scarborough Secondary in Tobago, on September 17.

On a bye for the first round of matches after their penalty shootout win in the Super Cup against St Benedict's College on September 12, Fatima got down to business in quick order in the league and goals by Jahaem Bailey, Seth Hadeed and Reagan Rowe got them the win against a Scarborough team who eked out a 3-3 draw with Arima North Secondary on matchday one.

At Serpentine Road, St Clair, St Mary's College gave newly-promoted Carapichaima East Secondary a rough welcome to the top flight when they got a handsome 5-2 win to move to four points from their first two matches.

At Signal Hill Secondary, Tobago, the hosts Signal Hill also treated their guests with scant courtesy when they hammered Trinity College Moka 7-1. Trinity took an early lead through Jediah David. However, Signal Hill fought back and jumped out to a 2-1 lead by the half thanks to goals from Jmeke Watkins and Immanual Wright. Late in the second half, Signal Hill turned up the heat as star player Kyle James scored a double, with Jahmiah Gibbes, Jediael Marcelle and Nickel Williams also getting in the act to complete the demolition job of a Trinity team who thumped Carapichaima 4-1 in their first game.

At the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin, versatile national youth player Adam Pierre scored a brace, including a cheeky second-half free kick, as St Benedict's got a comfortable 4-1 win over Queen's Royal College to start their league season with a bang.

At the Arima Velodrome, another south powerhouse, Naparima College, landed a big scalp when they defeated Arima North Secondary 3-1. Zion Metivier scored the opener for Arima, but Naparima equalised before the end of the half through Xarion France, while second-half goals from Ryan Radellant and national under-15 wing back Sebastian James sealed the deal. Naparima have now won two straight games after dismantling Trinity College East (TCE) 7-0 in their first game of the season.

Having to contend with southern opposition for a second straight game, TCE were no match for Presentation College San Fernando as they were handed a 3-0 defeat at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. Meanwhile, eastern rivals San Juan North Secondary and St Augustine Secondary battled to a 1-1 draw in Bourg Mulatresse.

The game between St Anthony's College and Malick Secondary didn't play as scheduled because of a waterlogged surface at St Anthony's Westmoorings base.