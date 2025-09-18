Ex-prosecutor is new Legal Aid and Advisory Authority chairman

New director/chairman of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority Renuka Rambhajan receives her instrument of appointment from Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj on September 18. - Ministry of Justice

ATTORNEY Renuka Rambhajan, a former senior prosecutor and law lecturer, has been appointed director/chairman of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority (LAAA).

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Justice in a news release on September 18, after Justice Minister and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Devesh Maharaj presented Rambhajan with her instruments of appointment.

Maharaj expressed confidence in Rambhajan’s leadership, and her proven service record. “I am pleased with the choice of director/chairman and the leadership you will bring. I know you will execute your duties with diligence and competence,” Maharaj said.

Rambhajan brings more than 20 years of legal practice and leadership experience, including leading roles at the Children’s Authority, the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (Nipdec) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, where she worked on high-profile cases.

She has also taught business and commercial law, procurement, negotiation and contract management, lectured at the Hugh Wooding Law School and provided training to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on crime scene investigation and trial techniques as well as providing advisory and training services to the Child Protection Unit.

Maharaj underscored the ministry’s commitment to ensuring accessible legal services, saying, “Our judicial system exists to safeguard the fundamental purpose that no citizen should ever be denied legal help.”

Established under the Legal Aid and Advice Act, the LAAA provides legal advice and representation to those who cannot afford to pay for legal services. It is comprised of the civil law department and the Public Defenders Department.