Duke: Why has Hackett been assigned to Division of Tourism?

PDP leader Watson Duke. -

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke is calling on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to say why Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett is being temporarily assigned the portfolio of Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, held by Tashia Burris.

In a release on September 18, the Office of the Chief Secretary said as of September 15, Hackett has been temporarily assigned responsibility for the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation in keeping with section 34 (1) of Act 40 of 1996.

It said Hackett continues to serve as Secretary of Education while assuming this additional portfolio.

The release did not give a reason for Burris’ absence nor did it give a time frame for Hackett’s temporary appointment.

But when contacted by Newsday via WhatsApp, Augustine would only say, "When a secretary takes leave, either the Chief Secretary acts or he appoints someone."

Hackett said her appointment "remains valid until such time as it is expressly revoked by the Chief Secretary."

Earlier, in a WhatsApp video, Duke called on Augustine to shed light on the development.

"What did she (Burris) do to invoke the irk, resentment from Farley Augustine, so much so that this morning (September 18) the whole of Tobago and Trinidad has awoken to the news that as from the 15th of this month (September), Zia (Zorisha) has been acting as the secretary for both tourism and culture wrapped up in one in addition to her usual function, which is the secretary for education?" he asked.

Duke also questioned Hackett’s appointment mere weeks before the fourth edition of the Tobago October carnival.

"To be given an important function as the secretary for tourism when tourism is failing and culture when carnival is about two to three weeks away, I am worried and Tobago is worried.

"What the hell is happening to Farley Augustine? Does he think things through or is he just moving by knee-jerk reaction and whoever is his adviser telling him to move?"

He said the THA must give a reason for Burris’ sudden, unexplained absence.

"What has happened to Tashia Burris? We are concerned and the public deserves an answer. The release did not give an answer and big boss Farley, the one boss. What he say goes?"

Duke urged Tobagonians to reject "this kind of dilapidated, backward and no good governance."

He added, "The world is watching and if we reinstall Farley, we will be looked at as persons who are not thinking correctly."

Meanwhile, two interest groups have congratulated Hackett and pledged to work her ahead of the upcoming carnival.

In a statement on September 18, the Tobago Promoters Association said it is ready to collaborate.

"With this year’s activities anticipated to draw even larger crowds and greater participation than previous years, there are numerous key action items we are eager to discuss," it said.

"We look forward to outlining our shared vision for an unforgettable carnival experience while exploring innovative opportunities for enhancing the event’s impact on our community and culture."

The Tobago October Carnival Association, in a separate release, also welcomed Hackett to her new assignment, saying it "stands ready to not only support but work with her as we execute carnival 2025.

"There are many action items which we are eager to discuss as this carnival is expected to be greater in participation than previous years."

Burris could not be reached for comment.