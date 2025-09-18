Duke: Why Education Secretary temporarily assigned tourism portfolio?

Tashia Burris, THA Tourism Secretary -

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke is calling on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to say why Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett is being temporarily assigned the portfolio of Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, held by Tashia Burris.

In a release on September 18, the Office of the Chief Secretary said as of September 15, Hackett has been temporarily assigned responsibility for the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation in keeping with section 34 (1) of Act 40 of 1996.

It said Hackett continues to serve as Secretary of Education while assuming this additional portfolio.

The release did not give a reason for Burris’ absence nor did it give a time frame for Hackett’s temporary assignment.

But in a WhatsApp video, Duke called on Augustine to shed light on the development.

“What did she (Burris) do to invoke the irk, resentment from Farley Augustine, so much so that this morning (September 18) the whole of Tobago and Trinidad has awoken to the news that as from the 15th of this month (September), Zia (Zorisha) has been acting as the secretary for both tourism and culture wrapped up in one in addition to her usual function, which is the secretary for education?” he asked.

Duke also questioned Hackett’s appointment mere weeks before the fourth edition of the Tobago October carnival.

“To be given an important function as the secretary for tourism when tourism is failing and culture when carnival is about two to three weeks away, I am worried and Tobago is worried. What the hell is happening to Farley Augustine? Does he think things through or is he just moving by knee-jerk reaction and whoever is his adviser telling him to move, move.”