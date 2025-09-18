CPL’s management failures failing the game

Nicholas Pooran - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Play-offs are not the place for experiments. They are the stage where the best rise, where pressure crystallises reputations, and where every decision, even a single call, can shift the balance of a match, a season, and careers.

So, when the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), in its moment of heightened drama, assigns an umpire with limited experience to a match of such consequence as the Trinbago Knight Riders vs the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL eliminator, the message is depressingly clear: competence is secondary, planning is absent, and accountability is conveniently forgotten.

The Nicholas Pooran incident on Tuesday night should never have gone beyond the first mistaken call. To be given out, twice, and then rescued by the third umpire is not just an embarrassment; it’s a billboard advertisement for mismanagement.

At this level, players expect a professional framework that minimises human error, not a structure that routinely magnifies it. That Pooran’s visible frustration became the talking point rather than the administration’s negligence is a damning indictment of the culture surrounding Caribbean cricket.

History offers context. Pooran has already retreated from West Indies duty, citing the kind of incompetence that now reared its head again in the CPL. One has to ask: how many reminders does CPL need before recognising that credibility relies not only on explosive batting or acrobatic fielding, but also on the invisible scaffolding of management decisions? If your brightest players consistently feel undermined, the league is not a spectacle – it is a symptom of deeper decay.

Franchise leagues elsewhere understand this. The IPL is ruthless with its operational standards; the Big Bash trusts systems that maintain consistency and fairness. The CPL, by contrast, seems suspended in a fog of complacency. It leans heavily on the West Indies’ illustrious cricketing history as though past glories can mask present failures. But fans today are discerning, and players are less forgiving. They have options, and if CPL cannot demonstrate competence, then CPL cannot demand respect.

The question for CPL, and by extension West Indies cricket, is not whether mistakes will happen, they always do, but whether its leadership possesses the intelligence, foresight, and humility to learn and correct. So far, the evidence is shallow. A play-off marred by officiating blunders should provoke a hard reset in management. Instead, what we see is a player vilified for passion while those in power escape scrutiny.

And that is the heart of the problem. Until CPL realigns itself, placing professionalism at the core of its brand, it will remain a paradox: world-class talent operating in a second-rate structure. The Caribbean deserves better. Its players deserve better. And above all, its fans deserve a league that matches the brilliance of the cricketing spirit it claims to celebrate.

KENNY PERSAD

via e-mail