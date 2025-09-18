Couva marijuana fields burnt by cops

- Anygraaf Guest Account

Police destroyed two marijuana fields in the Couva district on September 17 in a marijuana-eradication exercise.

Officers went to a forested area off Carli Bay Road, where they found the fields with about 350 fully-grown trees. The trees had an estimated street value of $350,000.

A police statement on September 18 said acting on intelligence, officers from several units, including Freeport CID, Special Intelligence Unit, Central Division Task Force (Area South), and the Air Support Unit, carried out the exercise.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Edwards of the SIU, Supt Glodon, and ASP Reyes, and led by Sgt Harriot of the Central Division.

No arrests were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.