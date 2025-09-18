Catherine Broadbridge exhibits at Studio Joli

Regeneration -

Studio Joli offers up a show with true Trinidad and Tobago spirit with their latest exhibition, an homage to the islands by artist Catherine Broadbridge.

Broadbridge was always exposed to art, music and local artists in her family home. She grew up being inspired and encouraged to draw and paint by Noel Vaucrosson, Boscoe Holder and his brother Jeffery Holder. As a teenager she visited an exhibition of works by Sybil Atteck on a school trip, an experience that shaped and fed her creative direction. With both of her parents involved and active in this creative culture, conversation often led to discussions of the techniques and works of the great artists. For Broadbridge, a career in art and design was inevitable.

Her education carried her to the UK, where she progressed from a focus on portraits and set design, to the pursuit of her BTEC diploma in art and design (majoring in painting and three-dimensional design). Her education became complete with her BA in interior architecture. Now, through her company, CM Broadbridge Design Consultants, she continues the creative process working with the local Government improving their work environment and services.

For Broadbridge this exhibition celebrates the soul of TT.

She says, “I’ve always been inspired by the beauty of our country – not just in its landscapes, but in the energy of our people. One of the most powerful and uniquely Trini traits is our unity. Whether we’re cheering on our national teams (win or lose, we’re just happy to be there!) or revelling in a party, we come together in joy. No matter our race, creed, or political views we lift each other’s spirits. We wave our national flag with pride; and just like that, we become a community.”

The exhibition opens on September 20, from 5 pm-8 pm and runs until October 2 during the hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at the gallery 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.studiojoli.net