Beckles: Social factors causing school violence

Opposition Leader and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles reads the story Boy Boy and the Magic Drum by Machel Montano to children at the Arima Public Library to celebrate International Literacy Day 2025 on September 17. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Opposition Leader and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles has voiced concern over the violence affecting Arima North Secondary School and other schools throughout the country. She spoke to reporters at the Arima Public Library (Nalis) after taking part in an International Literacy Day 2025 event with primary school students.

Beckles said the school’s situation must be addressed holistically. She recalled at least four footballers linked to the institution lost their lives to violence over the past year.

The most recent case was on July 31, 2025, when 17-year-old Kimani Dyer was shot dead in Arima. On May 15, Zwade Alleyne died after being struck by a stray bullet in Maloney. On April 15, Ezekiel Ramdialsingh, another promising footballer, was also killed. They followed the death of Adrian Ramkissoon in November 2024.

The four youths had shown talent and commitment in school football. Beckles described Arima North as a “school at risk.”

She noted the school’s strong football tradition, including an impressive season last year and players attracting international scouts and scholarships. The institution was also part of Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) support projects in technology.

In the first week of the new school term an altercation between and female teacher and a Form Two female student ended in a scuffle, which went viral on social media.

“That is a school that needs special attention,” Beckles said. “Not only for football, but because clearly there are factors putting it at risk. We must act immediately.”

She also raised concerns over security in schools. She said police officers assigned must be properly trained, recalling a recent case that exposed weaknesses in protocols. At Preysal Secondary, an officer was reportedly locked in a classroom by students.

“It is not only about sending officers. Clear criteria and proper preparation are needed. Parents, teachers and the community must feel students are protected,” she said.

For Beckles, school violence is tied to broader social issues. She pointed to poverty, unemployment and domestic violence as triggers often seen in classrooms.

“Violence in schools does not appear out of nowhere. It reflects what is happening in homes and communities. That is why it must be tackled in an integrated way,” she said.

“We want our children to go to school and be safe,” Beckles added. “That is everyone’s responsibility.”

Before her remarks, Beckles joined an activity at the Arima Public Library on Pro Queen Street. The event marked International Literacy Day 2025 and brought together students from Malabar RC Primary School.

She spoke with the children about their likes and dislikes, encouraged them not to fight in school, and then read the story Boy Boy and the Magic Drum by soca star Machel Montano.

She then asked the pupils to share their impressions. The students also took part in interactive games led by Nalis staff, with books given as prizes.

Beckles stressed that literacy is vital for youth to access better opportunities. “When a child can read and write, they have greater chances for employment, family stability and contributing to their community,” she said.