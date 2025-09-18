Art of the deal – or one hand can't clap

JOANNE K JOSEPH

IT IS common practice these days for voices to be raised either in condemnation or in condonation of the Prime Minister's many momentous utterances and actions that affect our country.

Some protest that she can sometimes be too reckless, impetuous and aggressive, placing us all in jeopardy. Others counter that there has never been a leader who so stands by the courage of her convictions that she is not afraid to act boldly and decisively in the interest of the people and country she loves.

In my opinion, these opposing factions may both have missed the mark. I actually believe that nothing the Prime Minister does or says is

vaille qui vaille or as the result of strong emotion, at least not the one she purports to be displaying at the moment. It is all carefully crafted and scripted, and is meant to accomplish a very specific purpose in each case, which we, the members of the public, may or may not suss out.

During the last election campaign, many promises were made and many allegations were sold as truth about the "terrible" state of the country and the bogeymen behind such a state. It is a great boast that many of these promises have been fulfilled or will be fulfilled by the time the budget is read.

Property tax – scrapped. Revenue bill – torn up. Rate adjustments – nevermore. Ten per cent increase to public servants – to be paid. All of these cost money and must be funded from somewhere. Enter Cepep, URP, Forestry, and government contract workers. The current bogeymen. Those to be paid off billions in back pay or some other

quid pro quo may perhaps want to spare a thought for the hungry-mouthed detritus of society who will be funding them.

Of course, no politician can admit to this type of Machiavellianism, so hence we have the current crusade against corruption. Who can argue with such a noble cause? Just like, who can argue against dismantling the drug trade? The devil is in the details, though.

Remember the election again? It was run according to the rules of a particular type of science, newly being developed. Certain buzzwords were used: "The forgotten people," "The government that does not listen." Optics were important. The "right" individuals were brought in after "negotiations." Influencers blitzed young people with a cool vibe. The base was kept happy by talk of cabals, discrimination and guns for all.

This worked like a dream. In fact, so well did it work that the political opponents of the government are now parroting what was sold to them about themselves. They even seem to be mimicking the behaviour which they believe won the government the election against them, allegedly abandoning their famed scruples to make back-room deals among themselves.

I believe that the science of governing has now been adopted. Some Cepep contractors and workers are affiliated with the PNM, so just call it corruption and you can shut it all down. Some 8,000 people worked intermittently for URP. They did little to no work so, strictly speaking, they were collecting social welfare payouts. Call them ghosts and you can fire them all. Meantime, ghost teachers and ghost doctors continue to collect their salaries unimpeded.

Donald Trump taught the world the art of the deal, the science of governing through brazenness, doubling down always, and the giving and receiving of favours. In TT we call the latter part to this equation the "one hand can't clap" doctrine.

We, the people, believe what we see and hear sometimes too readily. However, deals may have been made that we know nothing about. Why would someone promise TT as a base for war if they didn't have to? Why would anyone go out of their way to align themselves with what may be a war crime? We know some of what the US is getting out of this. They like to present to the world a "coalition of the willing" in order to justify certain actions they are taking. That's why they are calling our name so often on the international stage. The only question is: what is TT getting out of it? Is it forex? Is it a promise of a piece of the Venezuelan oil pie? Hopefully, what is in darkness will come to light.

In the States, before their last presidential election, a document titled "Project 2025" was unearthed. It purported to give a roadmap as to how the country could be governed under the maximum control of a particular party. One of the elements being recommended in furtherance of this objective was the infiltration of independent institutions. The old guard would have to be fired, forced to resign or be intimidated into acquiescence. Loyal, though perhaps less competent, lackeys would then take their place. Sounds familiar?

Two things allow wrongdoing to thrive. Darkness and support. Bad guys never expose their deeds to the light. They obfuscate, they dress them up and pretend they are something else, they hide them. That's on them. But they also depend on the public to endorse their actions. What we support, we empower them to do. Good or bad, right or wrong. And that's on us. Each person is answerable for his own works.