Army lose to Cavalier in Caribbean Cup

Defence Force centre back Curtis Gonzales (L) puts in a challenge against a Cavalier FC player during their Concacaf Caribbean Cup match at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica on September 17. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

Concacaf Caribbean Cup holders Cavalier FC got their first victory of the 2025 edition on September 17 when they came from behind to defeat TT powerhouse Defence Force 2-1 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, in their key group B clash.

The victory pushed the Jamaican champions up to four points from three matches and up to second in the group behind last season's runner-up Cibao FC (six points). Meanwhile, Defence Force (three points) slipped to third on the five-team table after playing two matches. With only the top two teams from the group moving on to the semifinals, Defence Force will hope to find back their winning spark when they face Barbados' Weymouth Wales and Dominican Republic powerhouse Cibao in their last two group matches on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

In their clash with Cavalier, interim coach Devorn Jorsling couldn't have asked for a better start from the Army/Coast Guard combination as they took the lead inside two minutes when flanker Kaihim Thomas scored from close range. In a neat build-up down the right, captain Kevin Molino found forward Isaiah Leacock who then relayed the ball to right back Isaiah Garcia. The latter made a purposeful run to the byline before cutting back for Thomas who squeezed his effort beyond goalkeeper Jeadine White despite the close attention of a Cavalier defender.

Cavalier took a little time before they got their rhythm, but when they did they gave the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League champs all they could handle with their direct and speedy approach. In the 21st minute, the hosts got their equaliser when Daryl Massicot beat goalkeeper Christopher Biggette with a right-footed shot from close range after Dwayne Allen picked off a sloppy pass by opposing midfielder Cassim Kellar.

Cavalier out-shot Defence Force 17-11 and they turned the heat up at the end of the first half, forcing Biggette to make two interventions in one sequence in the 27th minute. In first-half stoppage-time, the hosts should have taken the lead but Christopher Ainsworth sent a cheeky back heel effort wide from point-blank range after the busy Jerome McLeary fizzed in a cross from the right.

In the second half, Defence Force struggled to find their flow as the Cavalier team showed more hustle in the midfield and generally forced the visitors into errors. In the 55th minute, Thomas tried to inspire his team with an individual effort but his threatening right-footed shot was deflected wide of the mark. Seven minutes later, the Jamaican champions showed their danger on the counter-attack when Massicot sent a right-footer over bar at the end of a rapid move which started when Defence Force made a mess of a free kick at the other end.

In the 81st minute, Cavalier saw another chance wasted when Jamilhio Rigters shot wildly over bar at the end of a move which left Defence Force wide open. Seconds later, Jorsling's troops paid the price for another defensive lapse when Ainsworth ghosted in unattended to provide the finishing touch to a sweet cross into the area from Adrian Reid.

Defence Force had a chance to get a share of the points in second-half stoppage-time, but Molino sent a first-time shot over bar from close range after substitute Shaquille Bertrand picked him out with a precise cut back from the right flank.

With two group matches left, the TTPFL holders will have to shake this loss off quickly if they are to advance to the Caribbean Cup semifinals.

Concacaf Caribbean Cup group B:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Cibao*2*2*0*0*4*1*3*6

Cavalier*3*1*1*1*3*4*-1*3

Defence Force*2*1*0*1*2*2*0*3

Juventus des Cayes*2*0*1*1*1*2*-1*1

Weymouth Wales*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0