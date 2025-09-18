Appeal Court sends man's challenge against St Ann's detention back to High Court

- File photo

THE Court of Appeal has reversed a High Court order dismissing a constitutional claim filed by a father who was remanded to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital during a routine child custody hearing in the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court.

On September 16, Justices of Appeal Mark Mohammed and Peter Rajkumar overturned the decision of Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams, ruling that her judgment to strike out Rennison Jeffery’s claim without evidence or a hearing was flawed.

Jeffery’s case will now be docketed to a new judge as ordered by the Appeal Court. He was represented by attorneys Ted Roopnarine and Mickey Dindial.

According to Jeffery’s lawsuit, he appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar on February 17, 2020, in the Point Fortin Magistrates' Court in a custody dispute involving his child.

He alleged that Chankar accused him of “fidgeting non-stop and clenching his hands to his forehead.” His lawsuit maintained he was calm, made no verbal outburst and was not disruptive.

However, the magistrate evoked the Mental Health Act and remanded him to the St Ann’s hospital for 14 days for observation.

His claim said he was handcuffed in full view of the public and taken to the hospital. Four days after he was admitted, he was assessed and the report from the hospital’s psychiatric unit confirmed he was not suffering from any mental illness. Doctors concluded he was merely stressed by the custody proceedings and posed no threat to himself or others and did not require psychiatric intervention. He was released four days later.

In 2022, Jeffery filed a constitutional motion for relief for violations of his rights. Quinlan-Williams struck out the claim on June 23. She ruled that the proper remedy was judicial review and the matter did not raise special features warranting constitutional relief.

In their ruling, Justices Mohammed and Rajkumar ruled the matter should return to the High Court for determination before a different judge.

Jeffery said the experience was “traumatising and humiliating.”