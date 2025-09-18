AG apologies to firearm dealer Brent Thomas for unlawful detention 'ordeal'

Brent Thomas after attending a hearing at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Span in May 2023. - File photo

Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, has discontinued the state’s appeal of a 2023 High Court ruling that found the detention and return of firearm dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados in 2022 was unlawful.

Jeremie announced his decision in a September 16 letter to Thomas’s attorneys, apologising for the ordeal and signalling a willingness to negotiate damages.

“It is the State's intention to enter into good faith negotiations with Mr Thomas and Specialist Shooters Training Centre Limited regarding constitutional damages and costs both in the High Court and Court of Appeal, in recognition of the violations found by the High Court.

“On behalf of the State, I apologise for the ordeal that Mr Thomas has endured and any reputational damage caused by these proceedings, which the High Court has now definitively found to constitute an abuse of process.”

In his letter, Jeremie referenced the High Court judgment of Justice Devindra Rampersad, delivered on April 25, 2023, which declared that all search warrants executed against Thomas and his company, Specialist Shooters Training Centre, were unconstitutional. Rampersad also found Thomas’s arrest, detention and forcible removal from Barbados constituted a gross abuse of power, permanently stayed all criminal proceedings against him, and awarded constitutional damages.

“Upon careful consideration of the circumstances surrounding these proceedings and the findings of the High Court, I have decided to respectfully discontinue the State’s appeal,” Jeremie wrote. He instructed the Solicitor General to notify the Court of Appeal of his decision .

After Rampersad’s ruling, the state filed two appeals in the name of the Attorney General and a separate appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions. They were argued before Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Charmaine Pemberton and Mira Dean-Armorer on July 24, 2024, at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Spain. The court had reserved its ruling.

During the July hearing, Peter Knox, KC, lead attorney for the state, conceded Thomas’s arrest in Barbados was unlawful, admitting the process should have followed extradition procedures. However, he argued the High Court went too far by staying criminal charges, which included possession of prohibited weapons.

Thomas’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein, maintained that the police acted in bad faith and that the businessman had valid permits for the imported firearms and grenades, many of which were purchased by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Defence Force.

Rampersad was expected to determine the quantum of damages, which was expected to be substantial. Meanwhile, Thomas has also pursued legal action in Barbados, seeking details on who authorised his detention and return.