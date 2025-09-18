3 held in Moruga for marijuana, robbery offences

Marijuana seized in Moruga -

Three people from Moruga are now in custody for separate offences after police held a joint anti-crime and road traffic exercise with regular and municipal police in the district on September 17.

They include a 22-year-old unemployed man from St Mary's Village, for the possession of 2.02 kilogrammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and a 54-year-old man from Penal Rock Road for drunk driving.

The police also arrested a man from La Lune Village on inquiry for a report of larceny.

The exercise, which included municipal police from the Princes Town and Rio Claro stations as well as regular police from the Southern Division, took place between 10 am and 3 pm.

Supt Soker, acting Supt Guzman, ASP Morales and Insp Ragbir co-ordinated the exercise, which acting ASP Maharaj, Sgt Othello, acting Sgt Ali and Cpls Hyburn and Pariman led.

The exercise also included members of the K9 Unit.

The police also found six packets of marijuana, weighing 186.1 grammes, in an overgrown area in Basse Terre Village. No one was arrested in connection with the discovery.

The officers also issued 20 fixed penalty notices for various traffic offences.