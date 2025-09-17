Venezuela, 4 Caricom countries among several on US drug transit list

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, on September 16, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. AP Photo -

US President Donald Trump has listed four Caricom countries as major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries.

According to Trump’s “Determination on Major Drug Transit or Major Illicit Drug Producing Countries for Fiscal Year 2026” submitted to the US Congress, these countries are The Bahamas, Belize, Haiti and Jamaica.

Other countries named are Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

A “media note” of the document was posted on the US Department of State website on September 15 and reported on by various media outlets, including Cana (Caribbean News Agency), on September 16.

The presidential determination submitted stated that a country’s presence on the list “is not necessarily a reflection of its government’s counter-drug efforts or level of co-operation with the US.”

Trump explained that countries are added to the list under the Foreign Assistance Act (FAA) of 1961, because of “the combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that allow drugs or precursor chemicals to be transited or produced, even if a government has engaged in robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures”.

He said Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia and Venezuela have failed demonstrably during the previous 12 months to both adhere to their obligations under international counter-narcotics agreements and to take the measures required by the FAA.

Trump told Congress that transnational organised crime’s trafficking of fentanyl and other deadly illicit drugs into the US has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis in the US that remains the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44.

He said more than 40 per cent of Americans know someone who has died from an opioid overdose, and in 2024, the US averaged over 200 deaths daily due to illicit drugs.

“This remains unacceptable, and my administration is deploying every aspect of American power and unprecedented resources to defeat this threat to our nation,” CANA quoted Trump as saying.

Trump spoke of the various measures being implemented by his administration to keep the country safe from drug dealers, including “using the full range of law enforcement and military resources.

He said, “For the first time in four years, our border is no longer an open sieve for drug terrorist cartels, human traffickers, and all others who would do our country harm. American lives are being saved, with overdose deaths finally starting to recede significantly for the first time in over a decade.”

He said he has also marshalled US economic strength to compel greater co-operation from its North American neighbours to confront the drug threat and do their part.

Trump said, “While the US will devote all necessary resources to punish criminals enabling the production, transportation, and smuggling of illicit drugs across our borders, I will also call on countries where these drugs originate and transit to fulfill their obligations and shut off these supplies – or face serious consequences.”

Trump gave detailed accounts of the drug situation in some of the countries identified as major transit or major illicit drug-producing countries.

He did not give any specific explanation for putting the Caricom countries on the list.

Meanwhile, as tensions rise over the deployment of US warships and troops in the southern Caribbean, Trump has repeatedly called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a narco-terrorist and accused him of helping the drug trade.

Maduro has denied the claims, saying Venezuela is actively fighting narco-terrorism.