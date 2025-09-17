SporTT reopens Grande indoor facility, athletes breathe sigh of relief

Toco/Sangre Grande MP Wayne Sturge, left, with Minister of Sports Phillip Watts, third from left, and Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder, centre, Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Shivanna Sam, right, and members of Team Elite Karate at the reopening of the North Eastern Multipurpose Sport Facility in Sangre Grande on September 15. -

SPORTING enthusiasts in Sangre Grande and environs breathed a sigh of relief on September 15 following the grand reopening of the North Eastern Regional Multipurpose Sport Facility on Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande.

The $70 million facility, built by Shanghai Construction Group (SCG), was officially opened in August but was closed less than two years later owing to the previously pristine indoor surface becoming undulating due to the heat.

According to sources, the material used was not conducive to the tropical climate. The management of the facility deemed this a safety hazard and shut down the facility.

Seven years later, the sporting complex, which spans three administrations, is finally ready to host events in multiple sporting disciplines.

In an interview with Newsday on September 16. Sport Company CEO Jason Williams said, “This is a proper multipurpose facility in Sangre Grande, and it is for the benefit of all users in the area, and outside of the area. We are asking the community and all who use the facility to protect it, enjoy it, safeguard it, develop the sports, develop the young men and women, and use if for the benefit of sport development.”

Williams said the stakeholders must do their part as the facility has the potential to help produce national athletes.

“We want to see young athletes representing Trinidad and Tobago in all sports, so help us to maintain its standard and pristine quality because there are significant costs towards maintaining this facility, and to encourage others to play their part in protecting it.

“As a multipurpose facility, (it) can host a variety of sports, including volleyball, basketball, netball, martial arts and table tennis, even sports like gymnastics. The focus is on ensuring that we have activities that will benefit the development of sport and the Sangre Grande community while allowing us to maintain the condition of the playing surface.”

Asked how he felt to finally complete renovations, Williams said, “It is a proud moment for SporTT to be able to complete this facility for the Sangre Grande community. As long as the facility, and especially the playing surface, is used in the intended way and cared for by the users, they will be able to enjoy this community for many years to come.”

Pressed for details on the renovation works and why it took so long to fix the problems, Williams said, “Renovation of the facility commenced in March 2022. This included removal of the concrete floor (screed), removal and replacement of existing tiles and replacement of the sport flooring with a FIBA-certified (International Basketball Federation) flooring system. The project was also delayed due to the need to conduct concrete testing and to address defects in the structural floor.”

In a 2018 interview with Newsday, former SporTT chairman Douglas Camacho said SCG was told about the defects and had promised to address it but never did. By that time, the period by which issues at the facility are supposed to be identified and fixed by the contractor had already elapsed.

In 2022, Camacho said the Grande facility was not the only issue of contention with that contractor. He said Government was in arbitration with SCG seeking redress for work on other facilities such as the National Cycling Velodrome and National Aquatic Centre.

In the end, it cost taxpayers approximately $15 million more to reopen the facility.

Asked what measures are in place to ensure contractors on state projects can be held accountable when sub-standard work is done, Williams said, “State contracts are being developed taking into account projects risks with specific needs to ensure an acceptable level of quality is achieved, value for money, transparency and accountability.”

Giving a breakdown of the renovation costs, he said, “The major costs were associated with procurement and installation of a FIBA-certified flooring system. As stated in quarter four, the project also included structural works and other renovations. It must also be noted that this is not a small facility: it is 1,600 square metres, featuring two indoor courts.”

Also present at the opening were Toco/Sangre Grande MP Wayne Sturge and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts. The Sangre Grande-based Team Elite Karate team got first use of the facility with a karate demonstration.

T&TEC also commissioned lights at the facility, which Watts described in a Facebook post as “a milestone that now allows residents to enjoy sporting, recreational, and wellness activities well into the evening hours.”