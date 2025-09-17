Sophia Chote replaces Deoroop Teemal as Independent Senator

New Independent Senator Sophia Chote, SC. -

FORMER president of the Law Association Sophia Chote, SC, has been sworn-in as an Independent Senator on September 17, replacing former senator Deoroop Teemal whose seat was declared vacant after he died on August 3.

This was the first order of business when the Senate sat.

In addition, journalist Wesley Gibbings was sworn-in as a temporary Independent Senator in the absence of substantive senator Dr Desirée Murray who was granted leave to be absent from the sitting.

This is the second senatorial stint for Chote who was first appointed an independent senator in 2015.

Following the taking of the oath by both Chote and Gibbings, Senate President Wade Mark invited heads of the three benches to lead tributes in the memory of former senator Teemal.

Darryl Allahar spoke on behalf of the Government senators, Dr Amery Browne for the Opposition senators and Francis Lewis for the Independent senators.