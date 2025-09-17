Put pan on national flag, please

THE EDITOR: The previous government, Pan Trinbago and other stakeholders can be commended for placing a representation of our steelpan on our coat of arms.

But who really looks at our coat of arms as one might look at our national flag, which proudly flies 24/7 locally and at international and sporting events around the world? Just imagine what a real silver or chrome image of our beloved national instrument (has it been patented as solely ours?) strategically placed on our flag will do for our instrument and our country.

Why on the coat of arms and not on our flag as well? Who really focuses on the coat of arms compared to the national flag?

Look what a maple leaf and a fern leaf do on the flags of Canada and New Zealand, proudly emblazoned on anything and everything to do with those two major countries. Might I add that every national representative's wear in any sphere of activity of TT should be similarly emblazoned?

There are many other national flags that have red, white and black or some combination thereof. Imagine the international reach and local pride that having the steelpan on our national flag will engender.

Recently in Dubai at an international event, finding the TT flag among the many fluttering flags took some doing as it was essentially lost among the other colourful flags. Canada's maple leaf and New Zealand's fern leaf, however, stood out distinctly.

So I humbly suggest to our new government that our national flag be amended by adding the steelpan. Maybe a Republic Day announcement?

I also humbly suggest that the national anthem be played on our national instrument (recorded if not live) on all occasions, especially at the opening of events.

Let us proudly claim and display it on our national flag.

NASSER KHAN

via e-mail