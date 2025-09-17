Privy Council: Workplace safety charges must be filed within six months

The Privy Council has dismissed an appeal concerning the time limit for filing charges by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) in several OSH-related cases.

In a ruling on September 16, the Privy Council held that prosecutions for workplace safety and health offences in Trinidad and Tobago must be initiated within six months of the offence coming to the knowledge of an inspector.

The appeal, brought by the OSH Agency, challenged a Court of Appeal decision that interpreted section 93 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act as setting a six-month deadline for prosecutions. The authority argued that section 97b, which provides a two-year limitation period for proceedings, should apply to safety and health offences before the Industrial Court.

The decision confirmed that civil proceedings under section 83A of the Act must be filed within two years, while all criminal prosecutions, including workplace safety offences, must be brought within six months.

The dispute stemmed from a workplace accident at the University of the West Indies in March 2016, which was not reported to the authority within the required four-day period. The authority filed a complaint more than a year later, prompting objections from the university that the prosecution was out of time.

The Industrial Court sided with the authority in 2019, holding that safety and health offences fell under the two-year limit in section 97b. However, in April 2023, the Court of Appeal overturned that ruling, finding that section 93 governs all criminal prosecutions under the act, including those in the Industrial Court.

“The board is in no doubt that section 97B creates a two-year limitation for civil proceedings and does not apply to safety and health offences or other criminal offences under the act. Complaints in respect of summary and safety and health offences all fall within the six-month time limit in section 93.”

The ruling added,” The Board can see no principled basis for giving the word ‘complaint' in section 93 a technical meaning that applies only to summary offences. Complaint is an ordinary English word. It is not defined in the Act or given a special meaning by it.

“Where it is used in the act, there is no cross-reference to the Summary Courts Act.”

Lady Simler, delivering the opinion, said the language of the act makes clear that both summary offences and safety and health offences are criminal in nature and subject to the same six-month limit. She rejected the authority’s argument that proceedings in the Industrial Court were distinct from criminal proceedings in the magistrates’ court.

She said there were “clear indications that the act is not seeking to draw the distinction between these two categories of offence,” adding, “In short, nothing in the wording of any of these provisions suggests that ‘complaint’ has a technical meaning that restricts its application to prosecutions for summary offences only.

“It follows that ‘complaint’ in section 93 relates to the initiation of both summary and safety and health prosecutions. Section 93, therefore, applies to the prosecution of all criminal offences under the Act; that is, both safety and health offences on the one hand, and summary offences on the other.

“The Industrial Court is undoubtedly exercising a criminal jurisdiction in this respect,” Simler said. “It deals with persons alleged to have committed offences, determines their guilt or otherwise, and can impose penalties on conviction.”

“Time is expressed to run from the date of knowledge of the commission of the offence. No distinction is drawn between the two categories of offence.”

The ruling accepted arguments that the act created a potential route to making a criminal complaint outside the six-month time limit, but maintained that the anomaly was “not so significant.”

“It is quite possible to envisage circumstances that justify the Industrial Court imposing a penalty notwithstanding the expiry of the primary limitation period for prosecuting a complaint.”

In dismissing the appeal, Lady Simler also acknowledged the authority’s concern that hundreds of pending complaints could be affected, but said public interest considerations could not override statutory interpretation.

“This is not an appropriate case to address the relevance of settled practice as an aid to statutory interpretation.

“The board recognises the consequences of this decision as described by the authority, but, as the authority accepts, there is no scope for any principle of settled practice to operate.”

In its ruling, delivered by Justice of Appeal James Aboud, the Appeal Court held that section 93 applied to both summary and safety and health offences, while section 97B related only to civil matters. Aboud found OSHA’s complaint was out of time and struck it out.

Aboud clarified that safety and health offences were criminal in nature and should be filed within six months of when the offence becomes known. He also held that the specific provision (section 93) must prevail over the general (section 97B), and that the Industrial Court lacked jurisdiction.

Aboud also ruled that the two-year limit only applied to civil lawsuits brought under the legislation. The Privy Council’s ruling could affect OSHA’s charges in the Paria diving case.

In its filing in the Paria case before the Industrial Court, the agency acknowledged that its charges could be affected by the Privy Council's ruling in the UWI case. The same acknowledgement was made in a case against the Water and Sewerage Authority in 2024. Those matters were stayed pending the Privy Council’s ruling.

In 2023, OSHA filed multiple complaints related to the tragedy, in which four LMCS divers died. The Commission of Enquiry into the incident recommended extending the time limit for OSH Act prosecutions to three years.

Also presiding over the appeal in the Privy Council were Lords Lloyd-Jones, Sales, Burrows and Richards. Robert Strang and Pettal John-Beerens represented the OSH Agency while David Alexander and Dave de Peiza represented UWI.