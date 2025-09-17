Mechanical engineer fatally shot in Carlsen Field

Raidal Persad, mechanical engineer found shot dead in his car on September 16. -

Police are trying to establish a motive in the shooting death of a 53-year-old mechanical engineer on the afternoon of September 16, in Carlsen Field, Chaguanas.

Raidal Persad, 53, who was employed with Methanex Ltd, was declared dead at the scene in his car on the roadside at Pipecon Road.

He lived at Riverview Park, Montrose, in Chaguanas.

According to the police, the shooting happened around 5.45 pm.

Freeport police got an anonymous call about a man being shot in a white Audi at Pipecon Road in Carlsen Field.

Within minutes, the officers arrived and saw the victim slumped motionless in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds.

Several people had also gathered.

The victim was wearing a blue jersey and three-quarter navy blue pants.

Other police from the Central Division, as well as from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence.

DMO Dr Coldero ordered the removal of the body, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.