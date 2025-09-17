M1 Does his 'Ting'

Sherwin “M1” Jeremiah -

In a shifting age, 3Suns (a locally-born music trio) helped to redefine a more youthful sound of calypso and soca. Their sound is now a part of the kaleidoscopic splinter that forms the wider whole of calypso and soca.

Sherwin “M1” Jeremiah’s distinctive voice formed part of the trio along with Damien "Ace" Oliviere and Olufemi "Crym" Williams.

Many people have vivid Carnival memories about their 2003 single, Carnival Darling.

Although now disbanded, M1 has led a successful solo career for more than a decade.

He often feels underrated but has pressed on, constantly creating music.

His new single, Do Yuh Ting, released on August 5, is a part of him constantly creating and recreating.

It was produced by AdvoKit Productions headed by Kit Israel.

In a phone interview with Newsday, M1 said he had always wanted to work with Israel. That producer is known for creating a strong body of hits including music recently credited on Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding.

“I was hearing about this guy, I know his face, everything but he never sending music to meh.

“I tried to reach out and he was always saying soon. We started working last year into this year and it is a good vibes,” he said.

They hope that their fresh take on Trinidad and Tobago’s traditional musical form, they’ve dubbed Kalypso, adds another splinter to TT’s musical kaleidoscope.

“He (Kit) is trying to fuse a style with a little bit of the foundation like soca but calypso with a modern twist.

“This track called Do Yuh Ting is something like that with an old-school lavway but with a modern take on it.

“It is a modern twist, with modern tones and vibes.”

The song, reminiscent of 3Suns’ style of evocative musical storytelling, takes the listener on a journey into what it is like being individually free in relationships.

It says: “Yuh done make it clear, you don’t belong to me.

“Yuh done make it clear you is a big lady

“And you don’t want no tie down from no man,

If yuh want jam, yuh take a jam…”

All layered on a bed of vocalisation.

This single is one of many new songs that he hopes to feature on his upcoming album.

Although he does not have a working title for the album has yet, New Chapter, New Character is concept rolling around in his mind.

“It is not stamped in stone but that is a name we have been playing with,” he said.

More from Israel and M1 would be featured on this album along with a mixture of soca, kalypso and feel-good music, he said.

The album’s music will not be too heavy or dark, M1 added.

“It is music that the young and vibrant could enjoy but the grown and sexy could enjoy it, too, and we could bridge the gap.”

The work of producers like Millbeatz and his home studio, Chain Links Production, will also be featured on the album.

M1 said some of his classics will be there but 90 per cent of it will be new music.

Fans could get their hands on this album sometime in January 2026.

But, as a solo artiste, he feels grateful to have been creating music for more than a decade.

“And amongst the upcoming as well as those who older than me like the Machel’s, Bunji Garlin’s and Kes’,” he said.

He added that he felt good to be here and creating music every year. There was not a year he did not create music and perform, M1 said.

“I never took a rest and I am very much relevant. I thank God and I thank the supporters,” he said.

M1 said he has a great support base and has gained fans among younger generations.

“It is like a new generation that knows M1, other than Menace and I am very grateful,” he said.

He said recent developments with soca and calypso gaining even more global recognition was great for the industry.

However, he added there were waves of global success before in the era of people like the Mighty Sparrow, Kitchener etc.

He credited fellow artistes like Kes, Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin for having created a lot of the recent waves and paving the way for younger artistes.

He added that he was happy for all those gaining international recognition.

“A lot of people paved the way so I am glad for all those being successful.”

However he told artistes to enjoy the waves of success as the public’s love was often fickle.

“One time they love you, one time they hate you. When you’re getting that kind of attraction just take it and make the most of it,” he said.

He hoped that his time to shine would soon come.

“Music is my life. This is what I live by and I have dedicated a whole part of my life to music. This is what maintains my family. This is what maintains living.”

He added that he wants to keep bridging the gap and crossing waters, as well as taking TT’s music to places it has never been.

“I just want to continue doing my part and showing the world about M1 and what M1 has to offer. At times, I feel underrated by some.

“Even my supporters, if you check my YouTube page and you see my genuine supporters, people always say, ‘Yo, you are so underrated. The quality of music you have been putting out.’

“But I don’t take it to heart. I listen to my supporters and I honestly feel that way.

“But I believe I will get my time. I am just praying to God I get my 100 push in time to shine.

“That is the reason I am not stopping. This is my life.”