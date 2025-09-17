Khary Pierre on WI team to tour India

TT spinner Khary Pierre in action against Guyana in the WI Four-Day Championship earlier this year. - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has earned a maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad for a two-match series against India on the sub-continent, from October 2-14. The first Test bowls off in Ahmedabad from October 2-6 and the second will take place in Delhi from October 10-14.

Pierre, 33, was the top wicket-taker in the recent regional four-day tournament, finishing with 41 scalps at an average of 13.56 as TT placed third. He will share the spin duties alongside another left-arm orthodox, vice-captain Jomel Warrican, and skipper Roston Chase.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced its 15-member squad for the series on September 16. The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be the first away fixture for the Test team in the new cycle and the first Test tour of India since 2018.

There are three changes from the squad which recently faced Australia, with the inclusions of Guyanese opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Dominican batsman Alick Athanaze.

Chanderpaul returns to the squad one year after being dropped owing to poor form.

The CWI selection group said it has opted to rest Guyana left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for this red-ball series given the demands of the upcoming limited overs schedule, the highlight being the ICC T20 World Cup in February and March of next year.

Head coach Daren Sammy welcomed the challenge of playing against one of the top ranked teams on its home soil.

“Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions,” said Sammy.

“This will be our second series together as a Test team, but we have already shown what we are capable of as a unit once we are committed to our brand and plans of the team.”

Sammy, who played alongside Chanderpaul's father, the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, said the return of the former "is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling. Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions.”

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said the squad selection was calculated and deliberate.

"We consider the opposition, the playing conditions, and the skill sets required to be successful against specific opposition. The inclusion of players has therefore been guided not only by their recent performances, but also by identifying who within our pool is best suited to deliver positive results on these surfaces, against this quality of opposition.

"At the same time, we are conscious of building continuity and depth in our Test squad as we look to compete consistently throughout this World Test Championship cycle.”

The team leaves the Caribbean on September 22 and is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24.

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Physiotherapist: Neil Barry

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Massage Therapist: Fitzbert Alleyne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media Officer: Jerome Foster