Justice Minister surprised by CJ Archie's retirement

Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj speaks with the media at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain during the opening of the new law term on September 16. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj says Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s announcement that he will retire early from the position came as a surprise to him.

Archie, 65, addressing members of the judiciary during the ceremonial opening of the law term on September 16, revealed he intends to step down from his post he has held for the past 17 years.

He did not give a timeframe but noted someone else will be delivering the feature address at next year’s ceremonial opening.

Speaking with the media outside the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, where the ceremony was held, Maharaj said while there were rumours about Archie’s resignation, he never expected him to leave.

“It's something that would have taken all of us by surprise. There always rumours and so on but I was taken by surprise that he's actually saying that he's going.

Maharaj added it is now a time for reflection and “deciding the way forward.”

Amid praises for Archie’s commitment to modernising the judiciary, Maharaj suggested Archie’s work on that front was not yet done.

“We have had some constructive dialogue on the matter with the Chief Justice and his team.

“(We’ve had) very positive dialogue and there will be serious change coming.”

Asked who Archie’s replacement might be, Maharaj said, “That's something that will have to be discussed at different levels and decisions made, I guess.”

Meanwhile former ministers of legal affairs Prakash Ramadhar and Peter Taylor both praised Archie with Ramadhar noting Archie chose to serve TT despite the difficulties of public life.

“There were many calls during the period for him to be removed. And so it must have been personally very difficult. But we always must be grateful for those who are willing to come forward and to serve this nation.”

He brushed off the criticism of Archie adding, “There will always be room for improvement.”

Taylor supported Archie’s decision to retire after serving TT for almost two decades saying he “had a good stint,” having made positive changes in the judiciary.

He gave some insight into Archie’s appointment as chief justice in 2008.

“I remember Prime Minister Manning justifying at the time that Chief Justice Archie was a young man… The rationale was that it would have afforded some continuity appointing a young chief justice.”

Taylor added, though, the time had come to pass the baton.

“I felt that now was opportune in the sense that he is not waiting to be pushed, so that he could look back at the past 17 and a half years with some satisfaction.”

Ramadhar, too, said he was looking forward to see who will be appointed as the next chief justice.

“I look forward to our new chief justice bringing our, judiciary up to speed and to better prepare for our future.”

“The Chief Justice enumerated many of the improvements over the years, and we will build upon it.”