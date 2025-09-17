Judge urges legislative intervention for police detentions

Justice Carol Gobin -

A HIGH COURT judge has called for legislative intervention to lay out procedures and clarify police powers in the detention of individuals.

Justice Carol Gobin made the call in a ruling on September 15. In that ruling, she held that the State breached a man’s constitutional rights by detaining him for four days before taking him before a magistrate.

The judge called on the legislature to address the gap in the law that leaves detainees vulnerable.

“Courts might understandably be reluctant to lay down general rules as to the length of periods of detention by the police which should be allowed before a detainee should be brought before a judicial authority, but I do not find it inappropriate to call upon the legislature to consider whether the time has not come for legislative intervention to lay out a procedure which allows automatic access to a judicial authority, to allow the level of judicial scrutiny and control which is necessary to fulfil the purpose of the constitutional right and to minimise the risk of arbitrariness.”

Gobin was asked to rule on a lawsuit filed by mechanic Adesh Sirju, who was unlawfully detained between June 22 and June 26, 2015.

She awarded Sirju $40,000 in compensation and ordered the State to pay costs.

In deciding the case, Gobin said the Constitution guaranteed detainees the right to be brought “promptly” before a judicial authority, but did not define a timeframe. She noted that, unlike municipal law, which sets a 48-hour limit for municipal police, no equivalent provision existed for the police.

“This absence of procedural provisions to enforce prompt judicial oversight puts constitutional rights at risk,” Gobin said.

She also held that reliance on habeas corpus as a safeguard was inadequate, since it serves a different constitutional purpose and often results in courts deferring to ongoing investigations. Instead, she pushed for legislative reform that could ensure greater accountability.

She said, “I am aware that there is an argument that a detainee always has access to the court by way of an application for a writ of habeas corpus, but I am not convinced that this is appropriate for two reasons: the right to apply for habeas corpus is a distinct constitutional right and, secondly, it is available for a court to determine the lawfulness of detention and to order release if it is not.

“It is often the case that upon a return in habeas corpus cases, persons are charged, or indeed, the police explain to the court that investigations are continuing, and more time is reasonably required.

She noted, “A judge is usually slow in those circumstances to order release. This only confirms the utility and importance of the right to be brought promptly before a judicial authority.

“The practical effect, even when habeas corpus proceedings are not entirely appropriate, is that the police are called upon to satisfy the court that the further detention is necessary.

“The judge is allowed to observe the condition of the detainee to satisfy herself as to his physical condition and state of mind. It is simply a shift in control and an imposition of a burden of accountability that is consistent with the protection of the guarantee of the individual right to liberty.”

Attorneys Sunil Gopaul Gosine and Vishan Gopaul Gosine represented Sirju, while Nairob Smart and Mary Davis represented the State.