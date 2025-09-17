Headliner the horse to beat in Trinidad Derby Stakes on Republic Day

Jockey Fazal Razack celebrates after finishing first in a race on Republic Day in 2024 at the Santa Rosa Race Park, Arima. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

JASON CLIFTON

There will be a six-race card when racing action resumes at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Republic Day. The feature attraction on the September 24 holiday card is the Trinidad Derby Stakes, the most prestigious event on the racing calendar.

Headliner, will be sent off as pre-race favourite in this mouth-watering contest that has attracted a field of seven thoroughbreds that would travel over a distance of 2,000 metres on the main course.

Also in this very exciting contest, punters will see the return of Marmalade, after being absent for some nine months.

The Jerry Narace-bred and owned chestnut was last seen on the track when she finished second to Headliner on Boxing Day in the Juvenile Championship that was contested over 1,350m on the main track.

Other runners that will face starter Wayne Campbell in this event are Free Pass, runner up of The Guineas and Midsummer Classic, Have A Great Day with two wins under his belt and also entered from the barn of champion trainer John O'Brien will be Soca Ecstacy for owner Lester Moore. Trainer Michale Lutchman will send out Valiante that would be ridden by veteran Nobel Abrego. Rounding off the field will be Showtime for trainer Johnathan Lyder and owner Alan Cabral.

Post Time for the six-race holiday card is slated at 12.45 pm.