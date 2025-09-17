Granny, spouse on sex charges against minor

- File photo

A 57-year-old grandmother and her 67-year-old spouse are facing multiple sex-related charges after the man allegedly offered "spiritual cleansing" of a "possessed" female minor, causing her to become pregnant.

The accused couple and a female relative allegedly forced the child to have an abortion.

The couple is set to face a master in the High Court on September 17, after intensive investigations led by Supt Ramdass, ASP Seecharan, Insp Ramph, and Sgt Thompson, of the Special Victims Department of the Central Division.

According to police reports, the offences were committed several times in 2023 and 2024.

The police were told that the accused male committed the act in the Central and Northern Divisions because the teenage victim could have got "sick and died."

The man was charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child and procuring abortion.

The woman was charged with two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. She was also jointly charged with procuring an abortion.

Police arrested the two, from Caroni, on September 11.

WPC Luke laid the charges.