Fiery Pooran takes TKR to CPL eliminator win over Falcons

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran hits a six in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League eliminator between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Guyana National Stadium on September 16 in Providence, Guyana. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images -

Four-time Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) kept their 2025 title hopes alive when they got a convincing nine-wicket win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the eliminator match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, on September 16.

In the must-win encounter, Falcons got to a competitive score of 166 for eight in their 20 overs, but it proved to be no match for captain Nicholas Pooran and his TKR team as they stormed to victory with more than two overs to spare.

After being sent in by Pooran, the Falcons innings was built around a second-wicket partnership of 108 between the pair of Andries Gous (61 off 45 balls) and opener Amir Jangoo (55 off 49). After a partnership which lasted more than 14 overs, the Falcons crucially lost their way at the death as they lost seven wickets for 37 runs in the last four overs.

American left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, a temporary injury replacement for Mohammad Amir, led the TKR attack with three for 23 and took the wickets of Fabian Allen (one) and Kevin Wickham (three) in the 19th over.

In the chase, Pooran was in a no-nonsense mood and he took full control of the game after Colin Munro (14) was dismissed by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (one for 50) in the fourth over.

Twice, umpire Ryan Banwarie adjudged Pooran lbw as the Falcons thought they had the key scalp of the TKR skipper. On both occasions, Pooran successfully reviewed the decision and the incidents seemed to inspire him as the left-hander launched a savage attack on the Falcons bowlers and gave umpire Banwarie a few mean stares as well.

Pooran struck a brilliant 90 not out off 53, with eight sixes and three fours as he dominated an unbeaten 143-run partnership with opener Alex Hales who made 54 off 40. Pooran may have missed out on a fourth CPL hundred by ten runs, but finished the game in fine style in the 18th over when he struck countryman Jayden Seales for a massive six over the mid-wicket fence as TKR raced to 168 for one from 17.3 overs.

From 8 pm on September 17, reigning champs St Lucia Kings will take on home team Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first qualifier. The winner of that match will go directly to the September 21 final, while the loser will meet TKR in the second qualifier on September 19. The winner of the second qualifier will then take their place in the grand finale with the winner of the first qualifier.

Summarised scores:

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FALCONS - 166/8 from 20 overs (Andries Gous 61, Amir Jangoo 55, Shakib Al Hasan 26; Saurabh Netravalkar 3/23, Usman Tariq 2/19) vs TKR - 168/1 from 17.3 overs (Nicholas Pooran 90 not out, Alex Hales 54 not out, Colin Munro 14; Rahkeem Cornwall 1/50). TKR win by nine wickets.