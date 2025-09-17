Discrimination in plain sight?

THE EDITOR: It is no secret that many people were upset when, in July 2024, the steelpan was legally proclaimed the national instrument of TT.

This is now reflected in the National Gas Company (NGC) which has stopped all sponsorship of anything to do with the steelpan.

Is this a form of discrimination in plain sight?

NGC's board of directors must tell the country whether they were given an instruction by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her government to stop all funding for the steelpan.

Alternatively, they must explain why they took such a drastic decision. It must be noted that funding for no other NGC corporate social responsibility activities were cut or at least was put into the public domain.

The NGC is not a pauper crying in the rain.

A review of its audited, consolidated financial statements for the period 2010-2024 shows that it made a total of approximately $29.763 billion in profits after tax, including a profit of $1.642 billion for the 2024 financial year.

Why was the steelpan alone targeted for defunding by NGC? The public deserves answers.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope