Benjamin on probe of marijuana missing from station: 'We don’t hide our own'

DCP Junior Benjamin during a police media briefing on September 11. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin said the police service is not afraid to bring its own members before the courts when they breach the law or act contrary to the integrity of the organisation.

His comments come in the wake of a probe into the disappearance of 20 kilos of marijuana from the Barataria Police Station, part of a recent $1 million drug seizure.

“We are not hiding our officers. There is an investigation, and we are treating it with the seriousness it deserves,” Benjamin told Newsday in a phone interview on September 17.

Benjamin claims there is no other organisation that arrests its own members for criminal wrongdoing the way the TTPS does.

"We understand the level of integrity that is expected, and we are prepared to bring our own before the courts when necessary.”

The missing marijuana was reportedly seized during an anti-crime exercise at the Macoya Industrial Estate around 4.20 pm on September 12.

Benjamin acknowledged the incident damages public trust in the service.

“This does not improve the public’s perception of the police at all. But it’s important we show transparency, integrity, and accountability. The TTPS continues to demonstrate that we lead by example.”

He said all efforts will be made to ensure officers remain “men and women of integrity”, and the public can continue, or in some cases, begin, to trust police.

As for the ongoing investigation, Benjamin said he was not fully briefed on the day’s developments and therefore could not provide specifics. However, he described the incident as “a situation the service faces from time to time.”

Regarding the possibility of policy reform or new preventative measures, he said the service already has checks and balances in place.

“We need to ensure greater adherence to those protocols and apply them consistently. That’s where the focus needs to be.”

He stressed it is an isolated incident, not a reflection of a wider trend.

“This isn’t happening every week. It’s not a regular occurrence, and we shouldn’t blow it out of proportion: it shouldn’t happen at all. That said, it will be dealt with.”

Asked whether missing evidence could affect investigations or court cases, Benjamin explained that safeguards exist.

“There are certain procedures done early in an investigation to ensure the evidence, even if tampered with or missing, does not negate the fact the offence occurred. The case can still proceed.”

He urged the media to maintain balance in reporting, not just on this issue, but in how police work is portrayed overall.

“The media is so important to the public, to inform them, but it's also important to strike a balance. Don’t only increase fear of crime. Show what’s being done to bring solutions.”

He also said the good work of the police must be acknowledged.

“It shouldn’t only be negative news on the front page, while all the positive things are buried in the back. What we glorify becomes what people expect. If we glorify negativity, people will expect negativity. But if we also highlight the good, the public will want to be part of that good. There must be balance.”