Zenith dominate men, women's B division at Volleyball Champs

Southern United Volleyball Academy's Mikhail Brewster, left, and JMVP Josie Cedeno reach for the ball during the National Volleyball Championship at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. September 14. - Ayanna Kinsale

Zenith stayed perfect with a third consecutive men’s B division win over Southern United Volleyball Academy (SUVA) when play resumed in the 2025 National Volleyball Championships on September 14, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua

Zenith dominated the clash and recorded a 25-13, 25-14 result over SUVA.

In the other fixture, TT Police Service (TTPS) notched their first win courtesy a 25-9, 24-26, 25-7 performance against University of Southern Caribbean (USC).

The day before, Zenith blew past TT Fire Service 25-8, 25-14, USC bettered New Arising Sports Academy 25-15, 17-25, 25-19 while SUVA evaded TTPS 25-22, 20-25, 29-27 in a hotly contested matchup.

On September 12, Zenith won the division’s opening contest 25-10, 25-13 against NASC.

In the women’s B division, Zenith also bagged their third win in a row via a 25-13, 25-14 result over SUVA. TTPS also arrested USC 25-9, 24-26, 25-7.

Also recording wins on September 14 were NASC (2-1) over Big South East Port of Spain (SEPoS) and SUVA (2-0) against J-MVP Academy in the men’s U21. Karasu (2-0) beat West Side Stars III (WSS III) while WSS I (2-0) ousted SUVA in women’s U21 matches.

The tourney resumes on September 19 with the start of the U19 female competition from 8.30 pm, and continues on the next day with U19 male and female, and men’s B matches. All contesting divisions play round off the weekend’s play on September 21.