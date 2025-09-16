Upgrade works at EWMSC from Sept 19-22

THE North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) says there will be a postponement of elective surgeries, outpatient clinics and radiology appointments at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope from September 19-22.

But all emergency medical procedures will still be handled at the complex in keeping with established protocols.

The postponement will allow urgent and essential electrical upgrade works to take place at the complex during the stipulated period.

A statement by the NCRHA on September 16, said these works will be undertaken on one of the two major transformers on the electrical grid at the complex. Work begins on September 19 at 6 am and is scheduled to end on September 22 at 6 am

"This upgrade exercise is being undertaken with the aim of improving the reliability of our electrical system to better serve our patients and their families."

As a result of this upgrade, the NCRHA advised certain medical activities at the EWMSC will be postponed.

Outpatient clinics and elective surgeries scheduled for September 19 will be postponed. Radiology appointments (CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, X-rays) for September 19-21 are also postponed

The NCRHA said, "Patients with scheduled appointments on Friday September 19 will be contacted with new dates by Thursday September 18."

Patients who have not been contacted by then are asked to call the NCRHA at 645-2629.

NCRHA said, "Critical and emergency patients will be seen at our emergency departments, while people requiring non-urgent care are asked to utilise our district healthcare facilities and health centres during this period."

The authority added, "All critical care will continue uninterrupted, with contingency plans in place to safeguard patients and staff."