UNC PRO sees no conflict – Meighoo in company behind Maracas eco resort

From left, UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo, media mogul Ken Gordon, Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama Maharaj, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism Dr Colin Neil Gosine and GC Resorts Ltd chairman Anthony Pinto at a soft launch of a luxury eco resort at the Maracas Lookout. -

UNC public relations officer and corporate communications specialist in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism Dr Kirk Meighoo says he does not see any conflict arising out of him being a director of a private company seeking to build and operate a luxury eco-conscious resort at the Maracas Lookout.

While set to receive no state funding, Newsday was told that this resort – earmarked to open in 2027 – will be endorsed by the government.

The project, 15 years in the making, is being spearheaded by private firm Global Communique (GC) Resorts Ltd, and would see the construction of two hotels, two restaurants, five villas, a marina and other amenities – all powered by solar energy.

It is a project endorsed by the Trade, Investment and Tourism Ministry.

GC Resorts is managed by a board of directors led by chairman Anthony Pinto, corporate secretary Peter Taylor and directors Meighoo, Colin Coker and Roger Gordon.

Meighoo said there was no conflict of interest in him being in the project saying he first got involved in 2005, when he took over directorship from media mogul Ken Gordon, long before joining the UNC.

“There is no contract with the government involved here. It is a private company that the government is recognising and endorsing, and just as through the years, through the many administrations, we (GC Resorts Ltd) would have gotten many endorsements. This is a renewal of that, because a lot of work has been done down there but we are now entering our final stages.

“...we get the normal hotel and tourism incentives that any other company gets. it’s all our own investment,” Meighoo told Newsday on September 16 during a soft launch at the Maracas Lookout.

Meighoo said GC Resorts Ltd took over from the former property owners, Epitome Lodging and Gourmet Enterprises Ltd, in early the 2000s. The property formerly housed the Timberland Restaurant. The project has been ongoing for nearly two decades since GC Resorts received a certificate of environmental clearance from the EMA.

The multi-million-dollar project is expected to launch formally in December with the aim of constructing the restaurant in December 2026 and opening the hotel at the end of 2027. “There were many obstacles that we had to overcome,” Meighoo said.

“There’s entrenched consumption in the legal fraternity, banking fraternity, the public service and politics and those are obstacles that we’ve had to overcome for many years.”

He said those same obstacles have disrupted entrepreneurs, businesses and youths for years while conglomerates have been cornering the forex market and getting preferential treatment,

“Thankfully those things are being cleaned up…this government has an appetite for diversification, tourism and local entrepreneurship that was missing in the past,” Meighoo said.

Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj praised the development and said his ministry would provide the normal incentives for the project and encourage similar developments.

“The ministry is now the ministry of trade, investment and tourism and we are focused on diversifying the economy on those three pillars. So this is both an investment and a tourism project with enormous potential, this is something we can market to the world…”

Maharaj said the development fits into the government’s agenda and is just one of many projects that they are supporting.

"GC Resorts represents more than a property, it represents a strategic re-imagining of tourism in TT," he said. "It is also an investment in economic diversification. Tourism, together with non-energy manufacturing and creative industries, is a cornerstone of our strategy to generate jobs, exports and innovation.”

Although welcoming such projects for forex revenue generation and economic diversification, former tourism, culture and arts minister Randall Mitchell said he had no knowledge of the project and questioned Meighoo’s position on GC Resorts.

Mitchell asked if the project would suddenly get priority over other projects that have already applied for the grant of incentives including the Maracas Beach Hotel and the new Hampton by Hilton near the Piarco International Airport, both already under construction.

“The minister must...arrange the business of the ministry guided by the Tourism Development Act, to operate fairly and transparently. We will hold the minister of tourism to account,” Mitchell said.