TTMA leads trade mission to New York
A host of 19 companies will engage in the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) trade mission to New York from September 15 to 19.
In a release on September 15, TTMA said this mission is the first to take a multi-sectoral approach, bringing together stakeholders in food and beverage, chemicals, logistics and services, among others.
The mission’s agenda will include business-to-business meetings, site visits, seminars and networking events.
Leading the mission is TTMA's CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen.
Ramdeen said the initiative, which will include a delegation of 28 people, will present a unique opportunity for local producers to understand and align with international standards, enhancing their competitiveness in a global market.
"Equally significant is the chance to tap into the TT’s diaspora in New York, which represents a powerful market for local products and services," TTMA said.
"By connecting with the diaspora, TTMA aims to strengthen trade links, build brand recognition and create long-term opportunities for manufacturers and exporters in North America."
