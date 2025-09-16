TTMA leads trade mission to New York

OFF TO NEW YORK: TTMA leads its 28-member trade delegation to New York from September 15-19. Photo courtesy TTMA. -

A host of 19 companies will engage in the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) trade mission to New York from September 15 to 19.

In a release on September 15, TTMA said this mission is the first to take a multi-sectoral approach, bringing together stakeholders in food and beverage, chemicals, logistics and services, among others.

The mission’s agenda will include business-to-business meetings, site visits, seminars and networking events.

Leading the mission is TTMA's CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen.

Ramdeen said the initiative, which will include a delegation of 28 people, will present a unique opportunity for local producers to understand and align with international standards, enhancing their competitiveness in a global market.

"Equally significant is the chance to tap into the TT’s diaspora in New York, which represents a powerful market for local products and services," TTMA said.

"By connecting with the diaspora, TTMA aims to strengthen trade links, build brand recognition and create long-term opportunities for manufacturers and exporters in North America."